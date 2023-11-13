Packaging, Lumson presents its first Sustainability Report

Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 800 tons of recycled waste, almost 600 tons of recycled material used and more than 300 kWh of self-produced energy via solar panels: these are the numbers of the sustainable commitment of Lumson, a leading Italian company in primary cosmetic packaging, which presented the its first sustainability report created in collaboration with the consultancy company Kpmg and the result of over a year of work. An important milestone in the company’s evolution towards sustainability and testimony to its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. Lumson understands the need for businesses to adopt sustainable practices and minimize their impact on the environment.

The Report highlights the progress made so far in pursuing ESG objectives and highlights the data relating to 2022, a crucial year for the group both in terms of performance and goals achieved. The vision of “sustainable innovation” emerges, the integrated and collaborative approach that involves all stakeholders (customers, suppliers, communities, employees, shareholders, trade associations) and the corporate purpose: pursuing a research and innovation policy and creating partnerships internationally to achieve common objectives.

Since 1975, creativity, technology and innovation have always been deeply rooted values ​​in Lumson, which introduced a new business model in the packaging sector based on the direct and internal control of all processes. By combining technical and technological skills with values ​​such as uncompromising quality and respect for work, the company has managed to respond to a constantly evolving market.

A pioneer in the production of dispensing and airless systems, it has made sustainable innovation a growing commitment and an increasingly global orientation: already an institutional partner of the Polytechnic Foundation of Milan, in 2021 it joined Spice (Sustainable Packaging Initiative for CosmEtics) and developed its LCA tool as a tool for conducting environmental impact assessments and in 2022 it became a platinum member of Recyclass, a non-profit organization that facilitates the transition towards a circular future of plastic.

«We are proud to present the first Sustainability Report, which testifies to our commitment to the three ESG pillars – declared the president Matteo Moretti -. Competence, reliability, knowledge of standards, regulations and technologies are the key principles of our philosophy. We recognize the importance of conducting business responsibly and are committed to ensuring that our actions create a virtuous circle and have a positive impact on the community and the environment. Our attention is focused on the circular economy and our business revolves around the principles of the 3Rs: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Our efforts in the field of sustainability have the primary objective of offering innovative products that meet market demand and through our experience supporting customers in the development of sustainable solutions.”

