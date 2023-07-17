Home » Packing inspiration for Copenhagen | the dresser
Packing inspiration for Copenhagen | the dresser

by admin

Packaging inspiration is not binding Against the background of packing paralysis resulting from a short trip to many types of destinations and events (both forest, sea, city, concert, wedding, sun, rain):
Also white jeans, also a raincoat /// General vibe: Oversize in the nineties we would call masculine (Vogue Paris, February 2019) /// Key item: Linen and cotton button-down shirts /// Transparent sunglasses /// Dad’s shoes / // Overalls that can suit both an evening in the beach town and a wedding in the morning /// A large bag that fits easily /// Clips

>>>
Don’t sail out farther than you can row back
(Danish proverb)

>>>
Don’t pack quantities on the way that will bother you to pack on the way back.
(a saying I made up myself)

>>>
The perfect traveler’s anthem:
And when it’s time to find home
We know the way

Posted by Shelly on July 4, 2023 in general, what to wear, smart wardrobe and tagged copenhagen, what to pack, what to pack for copenhagen, copenhagen.

