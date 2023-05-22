Home » Padres end 4-game losing streak by beating Red Sox 7-0
Padres end 4-game losing streak by beating Red Sox 7-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a much-needed double to clear the bases off Corey Kluber in the first inning, Matt Carpenter homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Boston Red Sox 7-0 on Sunday. to get their third win in 14 games.

Odor finished with two doubles and four RBIs, while Michael Wacha (5-1), who pitched last year with Boston, had six strong innings. The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak and gave their fans something to celebrate after being booed multiple times in the last three games.

Carpenter walked with the bases loaded before Odor’s three-run double and greeted reliever Richard Bleier with a two-run homer to right, with one out in the third. Odor added an RBI double in the sixth.

Their seven runs were the most since they beat Cincinnati 7-1 on May 3.

For the Red Sox, the Dominicans Rafael Devers 4-0, Raimel Tapia 3-2, Emmanuel Valdez 2-0, Pablo Reyes 2-0. Puerto Rican Enrique Hernández 3-0.

For the Padres, the Dominicans Fernando Tatis Jr. 3-0 with a run scored, Juan Soto 4-1 with a run run. Venezuelan Rougned Odor is 4-2 with four RBIs.

