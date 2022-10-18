ROME – The presence of automotive brands expands in the luxury real estate sector. If Aston Martin and Bentley have focused on the United States and the golden coast of Miami, Pagani Automobili has chosen the very rich Saudi Arabia and the city of Dubai for its first ultra-luxurious residence experience. The apartment, created with Dar Al Arkan Global, a leading real estate company, is a masterpiece of residential elegance, and represents the first exclusive space in the world inspired by Pagani, a unicum in the portfolio of apartments in the exclusive DaVinci tower. The residence reflects the fundamental element of Horacio Pagani’s creative philosophy, which combines form and function to create unique and handmade objects, and all eighty apartments will be decorated with customized pieces from the Pagani line of objects. To the touch of personalization of the famous hypercar manufacturer is added the combination of high quality marble, wooden floor studded with chevron motifs, doors with the Pagani logo and personalized lighting. While Pagani’s signature style will be present in every corner of the apartments (which start at $ 1.5 million), each room will have a distinct character. From the kitchen, with Italian design and welcoming atmosphere, to the driving simulator room, these one-of-a-kind apartments will offer a new way of contemporary living.

“It is exciting to see the essence of the Pagani brand revive, for the first time in the world, in the interior and furniture design sector – said Horacio Pagani, founder and chief designer of Pagani Automobili – This apartment is an example of how Torre DaVinci will bring one of the most exclusive addresses in the world to Dubai. We are proud of our partnership with Dar Al Arkan, as it marks a fundamental step in our long-term growth strategy, aimed at further consolidating our positioning as an iconic brand globally ”. “In Dar Al Arkan we continually strive to be at the forefront thanks to our extraordinary approach, as the collaboration with Pagani Automobili denotes – added Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Al Arkan Global – The DaVinci tower will become a new point of reference because it is a true masterpiece, and I am confident that the presentation of the first apartment will further consolidate the confidence of our customers in our ability to create a life of exclusivity for them ”. Each apartment is the result of an extraordinary confluence of excellence of Italian and contemporary design, embodying Pagani’s craftsmanship and emphasizing the concept of “Living Above Luxury”, for those who want to live in Dubai in a unique and exclusive way. (Maurilio Rigo)