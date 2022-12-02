Listen to the audio version of the article

Future Vision is the name of Paglieri’s new strategic plan to trace a path of sustainable growth. With one goal: to double the turnover by accelerating on foreign markets. The future vision of the Alessandria cosmetics group is based on four pillars: governance and values, culture, development and innovation. The project took shape following the shareholder change completed last summer with the appointment of the new Board of Directors made up of the CEOs Debora Paglieri, Fabio Rossello and Lodovico Paglieri, as well as by Aldo Paglieri, non-executive chairman, and Ginevra Rossello Paglieri, as of board directors.

«We started from our history, from the unique expertise in perfume and from the constant attention to sustainability to design the future of our company – explains Debora Paglieri -. We feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our stakeholders, starting with our collaborators, and the Future Vision is intended as an act of commitment towards them».

The declared goal is to double the turnover, which in 2022 will rise to around 175 million euros (+13%), improving its margins to reinvest in new projects. The group looks with interest at an acquisition in Europe to increase production capacity in its reference markets and accelerate international growth. In 2023 around 10 million euros will be allocated to the modernization of plants, processes and products. In particular, the installation of an automated machine is envisaged for the creation of pre-forms which make it possible to avoid blowing bottles for fabric softeners and detergents and to reduce the volumes of plastic purchased from third parties. The investment is part of a larger project to internalize the supply chain, also made possible thanks to an initial allocation of over 6 million euros for Industry 4.0, which will guarantee total control of the quality of processes and products.

«We want to consolidate our presence in the markets and on the territory by operating with long-term strategies – comments Fabio Rossello -. The design of all the elements present in our products is 100% made in Alessandria, mostly made in the historic Spinetta Marengo plant where every year we produce around 100 million pieces that we export to 50 countries around the world».

Paglieri’s plan also includes the completion of the plant space modernization project, new corporate welfare and corporate wellbeing initiatives and a program of social responsibility activities. Furthermore, the path designed by the new board provides for the inclusion of at least ten new people in 2023, including figures in new areas dedicated to innovation, sustainability and well-being.