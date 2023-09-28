pain in Neuquén for the death of Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek

A serious head-on collision between a van and a truck It took place this Thursday on National Route 237, near Picún Leufú. The accident left one injured and two fatal victims, identified as Ricardo “Carbón” Esteves y Viaviana Sand, former officials of Neuquén and with extensive experience in provincial politics.

The sad news had a profound impact on the local leadership, especially those linked to the Neuquino People’s Movement (NPN)where both Esteves and Pesek spent much of their careers in management.

The tragic impact occurred this afternoon when the couple was traveling to Villa La Angostura and for reasons that are the subject of investigation, hit a truck head-on in the Toyota SW4 truck in which he was traveling.

Leaders like the governor Omar Gutierrez; the elected Rolando Figueroa; the lieutenant governor Marcos Koopmann; the candidate for national deputy Pablo Todero; and the councilor Juan Peláez, among others, they expressed their regret on networks.

Esteves, nephew of the historical Felipe Sapag and cousin of the former governor Jorgeserved for several years as Undersecretary of Public Worksa function in which he was also in charge of the Provincial Water and Sanitation Entity (EPAS).

While Pesek joined the management of the Corporation for the Comprehensive Development of Neuquén State Society (Cordineu SE)as president and vice president of the organization, and years later she served as coordinator of the Provincial Unit for Liaison and Execution of Projects with External Financing (UPEFE).

Pain in Neuquén for the deaths of Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek: messages from politicians

I deeply regret the tragic death of Ricardo “Carbón” Esteves and Viviana Pesek, who worked tirelessly for the well-being of the people of Neuquén. I accompany family and friends. I will always remember them with great affection. — Omar Gutierrez (@OmarGutierrezOk) September 28, 2023

Still shocked by the sad news of the death of Ricardo and Viviana, I want to express in this moment of deep pain my most sincere support and a warm hug to their family, friends and colleagues for so many years of dedication to the province. — Rolo Figueroa (@Rolo_Figueroa) September 28, 2023

With great regret and enormous sadness, I deeply regret the death of Ricardo “Carbón” Esteves and Vivi Pesek, with whom I had a beautiful friendship, sharing the path of militancy in our beloved MPN. pic.twitter.com/plJSADwWw5 — Marcos Koopmann (@marcoskoopm) September 28, 2023

I am very sorry for the loss of Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek. My condolences to family and friends. RIP. — Guillermo Monzani (@GuilleMonzani) September 28, 2023

Dismayed by the tragic death of Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek, both renowned officials and residents of our city. My deepest condolences to your family and loved ones — Juan Peláez (@JuanPelaeznqn) September 28, 2023

I deeply regret the death of Ricardo Esteves, former secretary of public works of Neuquén, and his partner Viviana 🕊 highlighting their dedication and work for our province. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace. 🙏 #RicardoEsteves #Neuquén — Paul Todero (@PaulTPJnqn) September 28, 2023

I deeply regret the tragic death of Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek, two people who with commitment, dedication and dedication worked for the well-being of Neuquén families. I accompany your loved ones in this difficult and sad moment. — Andrea Peve (@PeveAndrea) September 28, 2023

Sad news, I raise a prayer to heaven for Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek, accompanying their children, family and friends in this moment of terrible pain. — Carlos Koopmann (@CarlinKoopmann) September 28, 2023



