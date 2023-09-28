Home » pain in Neuquén for the death of Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek
pain in Neuquén for the death of Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek

pain in Neuquén for the death of Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek

A serious head-on collision between a van and a truck It took place this Thursday on National Route 237, near Picún Leufú. The accident left one injured and two fatal victims, identified as Ricardo “Carbón” Esteves y Viaviana Sand, former officials of Neuquén and with extensive experience in provincial politics.

The sad news had a profound impact on the local leadership, especially those linked to the Neuquino People’s Movement (NPN)where both Esteves and Pesek spent much of their careers in management.

The tragic impact occurred this afternoon when the couple was traveling to Villa La Angostura and for reasons that are the subject of investigation, hit a truck head-on in the Toyota SW4 truck in which he was traveling.

Leaders like the governor Omar Gutierrez; the elected Rolando Figueroa; the lieutenant governor Marcos Koopmann; the candidate for national deputy Pablo Todero; and the councilor Juan Peláez, among others, they expressed their regret on networks.

Esteves, nephew of the historical Felipe Sapag and cousin of the former governor Jorgeserved for several years as Undersecretary of Public Worksa function in which he was also in charge of the Provincial Water and Sanitation Entity (EPAS).

While Pesek joined the management of the Corporation for the Comprehensive Development of Neuquén State Society (Cordineu SE)as president and vice president of the organization, and years later she served as coordinator of the Provincial Unit for Liaison and Execution of Projects with External Financing (UPEFE).

Pain in Neuquén for the deaths of Ricardo Esteves and Viviana Pesek: messages from politicians


