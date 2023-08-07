Pakistan Iron Girl: A Symbol of China-Pakistan Friendship

“Pakistan Iron Girl” Strengthens China-Pakistan Friendship on the Big Screen

Xinhua News Agency, Islamabad, August 7th: The co-produced feature film “Pakistan Iron Girl” brings the heartwarming story of China-Pakistan friendship to Pakistani audiences through its premiere at the National Arts Council Theater in Islamabad on August 3rd. The film, shot entirely in Pakistan, depicts the tale of a Chinese female engineer and a local Pakistani girl uniting to fulfill their dreams.

The premiere was a resounding success, with Rahim Jain, a viewer at the theater, expressing his deep appreciation for the film: “I am deeply moved by the profound friendship and sportsmanship of the Pakistani and Chinese people shown in this movie. This is a wonderful movie!” Jain’s sentiments were echoed by many others in attendance.

Xie Peng, the Chinese producer of the film, explained the inspiration behind its creation: “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project stands as a testament to the friendship between the two nations. Through the production of this film, we aim to highlight the mutual understanding between the Chinese and Pakistani peoples and continue the legacy of friendship between China and Pakistan.”

Jamal Shah, the Pakistani producer of the film and former director of the National Arts Council of Pakistan, commended the successful cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani filmmakers, emphasizing the movie’s ability to showcase the friendship and collaboration between the two nations. Shah expressed his eagerness to continue collaborating with Chinese film artists.

“Pakistan Iron Girl” prominently features the Karot Hydropower Station, the first hydropower project established under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Wang Minsheng, head of China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Co., Ltd., shared his insights on the film’s portrayal of the joint consultation and construction principles upheld by Chinese companies involved in the project: “The film’s message of ‘peace is the most precious’ truly aligns with the shared values of joint construction under the Belt and Road Initiative.”

Suraj Khan, a young actor who played the role of a Pakistani youth forming a deep friendship with Chinese engineers, commended his experience working alongside Chinese colleagues: “The Chinese colleagues are very friendly and professional! The process of making the film has deepened the friendship between film artists from our two countries.”

Zafar Uddin Mahmood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and former special envoy of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, expressed his emotional response after watching the movie: “I was moved to tears. I believe this film will allow more audiences to appreciate the traditional friendship between Pakistan and China and the achievements of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor.”

Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, highlighted the significant cultural cooperation between China and Pakistan over the past decade. He expressed his hope that “Pakistan Iron Girl” will serve as a new milestone in cultural exchanges and collaboration between the two countries, further strengthening the unwavering friendship between China and Pakistan.

