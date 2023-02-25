Founded in 2018 by cousins ​​Zain, Ismail and Adnan Ahmad, Pakistani streetwear label RASTAH recently launched its latest collection titled “VOLUME IX” during London Fashion Week, featuring a modern design language that includes bold tonal textures and silhouettes , and the concern for sustainable development, inheriting the traditional handicraft culture of South Asia, and expressing unique views through clothing as a medium.

With the unveiling of the Lookbook, this time Hypebeast was honored to have a conversation with co-founder and creative director Zain Ahmed to gain an in-depth understanding of the concepts to be conveyed at various levels this season.

Hypebeast: What is the theme behind “VOLUME IX”?

This series was born out of an examination of humans and the physical world – a world that does little to nothing for our spirituality and deeper being, and despite knowing this, we choose to live in things we know will not make us truly happy The astonishing realization of the search for happiness kicks off VOLUME IX, which aims to explore the rather fractured relationship between humans and their physical environment.

Hypebeast: Each piece in the series seems to have its own characteristics?

Yes, each piece is a radical extension of the core of the collection, and while emphasizing indigenous South Asian traditional craftsmanship, I don’t think the output has to be.

Hypebeast: What do you personally think is the highlight of the series?

Each piece is infused with elements from the unfinished work of the famous Pakistani artist Sadeqaun before his death, and the jacquard embroidered jacket made from handmade fabrics and upcycled yarns is the standout of the collection in my opinion— — The hand-knitted fabric alone takes about three to four days to produce, while it is also embellished with various vivid hand-embroideries that take more than a week to complete.

By juxtaposing those material textures that are considered “contradictory”, it also connects the creation with the theme more macroscopically.

Hypebeast: What inspired the creative direction of this Lookbook?

In terms of art direction and styling, we tried to bring together these seemingly disparate characters in the same frame—each exuding a strong atmosphere, but concentrated in an old abandoned house.

It’s a clever play on the dysfunctional relationships that can exist between different members of the same South Asian family, and no matter how different each individual is, there’s still something that binds them together.

I hope to make the viewer feel confused and uncertain when seeing these “old houses with different characters” scenes, and the art director of the shooting, Mustafa Yazdani, is a genius in his playful perspective and set production. With his professional knowledge, the stories I wanted to convey also turned into reality.

Hypebeast: What do you want to convey to the world through “VOLUME IX”?

I hope that the world can see Pakistan from a different perspective, based on this but projected in a way that is still rich in emotion and storytelling; at the same time, I also hope that we can be included in the dialogue and discussion of the fashion industry more broadly.