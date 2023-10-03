Home » Palace Skateboards and nanamica team up for a limited edition collection in celebration of nanamica’s 20th anniversary
Palace Skateboards and nanamica team up for a limited edition collection in celebration of nanamica's 20th anniversary

Palace Skateboards and nanamica team up for a limited edition collection in celebration of nanamica’s 20th anniversary

Palace Skateboards has joined forces with nanamica, a renowned clothing brand, to launch their first collaborative collection in celebration of nanamica’s 20th anniversary. This exciting collaboration brings together Palace Skateboards’ streetwear aesthetics with nanamica’s expertise in technically sophisticated and elegant clothing.

Eiichiro Homma, the founder of nanamica, established the brand in 2003. With a background in working for The North Face Purple Label, Homma is well-versed in using windproof and waterproof materials such as GORE-TEX. This knowledge and experience have greatly influenced nanamica’s design philosophy and innovative approach to clothing.

The focal point of this joint series includes three standout garments: the “Sage Green Fishtail GORE-TEX Parka,” the “Navy GORE-TEX Coach’s Jacket,” and the “Reversible Military-Style Puffer Jacket.” The fishtail parka comes in a stylish sage green color, while the coach’s jacket offers a classic navy option. The reversible puffer jacket showcases both olive green and tan sides, adding versatility to the wearer’s style. Additionally, the collection features heavy-duty hoodies, high-quality tees, and GORE-TEX hats in green and navy colors.

Palace Skateboards, known for its vibrant and bold streetwear, adds its signature touch to this collaboration, enhancing nanamica’s refined designs with its unique aesthetic. This partnership promises to bring forth an exciting collection that combines the best of both brands.

Fans of Palace Skateboards and nanamica can expect the joint series to be released soon. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated collaboration, as it is sure to make waves within the fashion and streetwear communities.

