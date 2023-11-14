Palace Skateboards, KAPPA, and Alpine F1 Team Up for Co-Branded Series

The Latest Three-Party Co-Branded Series by Palace Skateboards, KAPPA, and Alpine Formula 1 Team

Palace Skateboards has announced a collaboration with KAPPA and the Alpine Formula 1 team to release the latest three-party co-branded series. The series features a reimagined A523 model in Alpine’s signature pink, blue, and black color scheme, adorned with the brands’ logos as well as sponsor logos. Additionally, drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will be sporting the new BWT Alpine F1 clothing.

The series includes a range of products such as color-blocked racing jackets, matching pants, camouflage sportswear suits, hoodies, T-shirts, vests, New Era 9FIFTY hats, and safety helmets, among others, with various color combinations available.

The Palace x KAPPA x Alpine F1 series is set to launch at The Venetian Shop in Las Vegas on November 16th, followed by an online release on the Palace official website at 11 a.m. ET on November 17th. The collection will also be available in Japan on November 18th, both on the official website and WeChat store.

Fans and enthusiasts of Palace Skateboards and Alpine Formula 1 are encouraged to keep an eye out for the highly-anticipated release of the latest collaboration series.

