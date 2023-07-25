Palace Skateboards Unveils Collaborative Leather Jacket with Avirex for 2023 Autumn Series

Palace Skateboards Unveils Exclusive Collaboration with Avirex for 2023 Autumn Collection

London-based streetwear brand, Palace Skateboards, caused a stir among fashion enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados when they recently offered a sneak peek of their highly anticipated 2023 autumn series on their official Instagram account. The highlight of the preview was an exciting collaboration between Palace and Avirex, showcasing a joint leather jacket that is guaranteed to make heads turn.

The varsity-inspired leather jacket boasts impressive details, with the word “PALACE” intricately embroidered on the back in a gothic font. Additionally, paying homage to the bustling streets of New York City, the jacket features a stylish emblem reminiscent of a fire brigade badge. Crafted with gray leather and accented with eye-catching shades of red, white, and black, this collaboration between Palace and Avirex perfectly combines street style and urban aesthetics.

Avirex, a renowned brand founded in 1975, initially gained recognition for manufacturing military aviation suits for the U.S. military. However, in recent years, Avirex has successfully bridged the gap between military fashion and the world of streetwear and music. The brand has achieved immense popularity for its leather goods, particularly its jackets adorned with high-demand badges that have become collector’s items in their own right.

While the release date for the 2023 autumn series has yet to be announced by Palace Skateboards, fans and avid followers of the brand can expect a truly exceptional collection. The collaboration with Avirex has sparked immense excitement and anticipation, and fashion enthusiasts around the globe eagerly await further details on the upcoming items.

For those interested in acquiring a piece from this remarkable partnership, staying tuned to Palace Skateboard’s official channels and social media platforms is highly recommended. As the brand continues to release more information and updates, dedicated followers should be ready to secure their own slice of streetwear history with this exclusive collaboration.

With Palace Skateboards and Avirex coming together, the world of streetwear is set to witness an extraordinary fusion of style, craftsmanship, and creativity. The upcoming 2023 autumn series promises to push boundaries and elevate the streetwear scene to new heights, leaving fashion enthusiasts clamoring for a chance to own these coveted pieces.

