Fever Dream UK + Europe Tour

Event: 02/27/2023, Gasometer Vienna

Support: dying / YONAKA

Origin: USA

Ticket: 40€

Genre: Artrock / Rock ’n’ Roll / Glam Rock / Garage Rock / Indie rock

Last October, the band consisting of the brothers rang Remington Leith, Singer, Sebastian Danzig, guitarist, and Emerson Barrett, drummer, a new era. For her album Fever Dream they returned to their musical roots and composed their most visionary work to date – 13 tracks about self-confidence, emotions and obstacles one encounters in life.

Although Palaye Royale already gave a concert last year, they insisted on making a stopover with us on their UK+Europe tour with the new album. Are on tour with them dying and YONAKAwhich heated up the audience properly.

The opener convinces!

The hall was 1/4 full when dying entered the stage and the audience with hits like Bitches Be Witches heat up. Despite the difficult task of being the first band to open the concert, they got the audience singing and dancing – even those who didn’t know them moved to the beat of the music. The four-piece band around the singer Kimi Shelter combined with their variable rough and soft vocals, made for a great performance and interacted with the audience.

Far more audience was with YONAKA to see. The British indie rock band grabbed the audience with the first song and rocked the stage with great energy. guitarist George Edwards left the stage and performed parts of a song in the audience. Theresa Jarvis, Singer, interrupted the concert to talk about the importance of mental health and underscored the statement with the song Panic. I recommend it to anyone who likes to feel a lot of bass YONAKA from the heart – they rely on bass-heavy songs that invite you to celebrate.

Here is my photo album of the evening:

The anticipation Palaye Royale was noticeable. The lights dimmed and a voice blared over the speakers. The band opened with Nightmares – the audience went crazy. Palaye Royale you can tell the joy of playing – they performed all their songs with the greatest passion. Remington Leith didn’t disappoint and energetically jumped onto speakers, into the audience and climbed onto the roof of the bar. Even the tour photographer couldn’t keep up. classic like Fucking With My Head and Mr.Doctor Man could not be missing.

Pure emotion, energy and vibes

A particularly intense moment was the performance of Oblivion. Except for a few spots, the stage remained largely dark. Emerson Barrett played the piano while smoking a cigarette and performed an acoustic version of the track with his brother. The fans were silent, his voice filled the hall and every emotion was palpable. Palaye Royale ended their show with the song of the same name Fever Dream.

A visit to a concert for dying, YONAKA and Palaye Royale definitely worth it – it was an evening packed with intensity, emotion, energy and passion! I don’t think that videos or even my photos only begin to describe how charged this concert was. Next time I will definitely be there again.

