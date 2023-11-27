Palazzo Marino, restoration thanks to the Tod’s Group

Listen to the audio version of the article

Born and raised in the footwear and leather goods district of the Marche region, the Tod’s Group then chose Milan as its “second home”: in addition to the headquarters in Corso Venezia, the group led by Diego Della Valle has the boutiques of the four portfolio brands in the city ( Tod’s, Fay, Hogan and Roger Vivier) and showrooms of the first three. It therefore seems natural – although not obvious – the choice to finance the restoration of Palazzo Marino with 2.5 million euros, a sixteenth-century work designed by the architect Galeazzo Alessi, seat of the municipal administration since 1861.

The initiative was announced yesterday by the mayor Giuseppe Sala and by Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of the Tod’s Group, which has always been involved in patronage projects and, more generally, social sustainability and attention to the territory. «We are very pleased to do something important and concrete for Milan – commented Della Valle -. The restoration of Palazzo Marino, which all citizens consider their home, allows us to give a signal of respect and gratitude towards the city and the Milanese”.

The restoration project, the Tod’s group explains, is «a concrete form of civil participation that bases its beliefs on the need for the public and private sectors to collaborate together as much as possible to support projects that serve to improve the quality of life of citizens» .

A second initiative was announced yesterday by Zegna, a group born in Piedmont, but, like Tod’s, present in Milan with a boutique in the luxury quadrilateral, a company headquarters and several showrooms. For the next three years Zegna will be the official partner of the Municipality of Milan for the redesign and care of the flowerbeds in Piazza Duomo, which will be officially donated to the city on the occasion of the Salone del Mobile (April 2024) and mark the beginning of a project which aims to create new Zegna Oases around the world.