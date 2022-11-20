“Light Blue Eyes”

Sina Entertainment News, November 21, Beijing time, according to foreign media reports, the suspenseful thriller “Pale Blue Eyes” starring Christian Bale has released a poster, which spreads eeriely.

Harry Milling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall, and more also star, Scott Cooper (“Out of the Furnace,” “Crazy Heart”) directs. Based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, the story tells the story of a seasoned detective (Bell) who is tasked with solving a series of murders at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830. He teams up with a detail-oriented cadet who later The author went on to become the world-renowned celebrity Edgar Allan Poe (Mirling).

The film will be released in limited theaters in North America on December 23, and will be launched on Netflix on January 6 next year.

(Meng Qing)

