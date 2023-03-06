At Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, the team could not meet, lacked in offensive creativity and ended up in a 0-0 tie

Palmeiras did not have a good performance this Sunday. Against Guarani, the team could not find itself, lacked in offensive creativity and ended up in a 0-0 tie, at Estádio Brinco de Ouro, in Campinas, for the 12th and last round of the group stage of the Campeonato Paulista. Despite the setback away from home, Verdão secured the overall leadership of the State and Group D, with 28 points. Thus, Abel Ferreira’s men will measure forces with vice-leader São Bernardo with the advantage of being the home team in the quarterfinals, in a single match.

The game started openly, with good chances for both sides. Palmeiras put pressure on the home team, who, in turn, bet on long balls and counterattacks. Gradually, Guarani managed to keep the current champions away from their goal and better control the game.

The strong heat in Campinas took the breath away from the players, and the match diminished in intensity. Dangerous bids became even scarcer. The technical stop for hydration made at 30 minutes gave new energy to the athletes.

Dudu gave goalkeeper Tony a hard time with a placed kick, but Guarani did not leave it for less and also demanded a good performance from Weverton. The Bugrina team insisted on plays on the right side with Bruno José, trying to take advantage of Piquerez’s defensive vacillations. In the Palmeiras team, Dudu was the most used by the left wing.

On the way back from the break, the panorama had not changed much. Abel Ferreira introduced Endrick in place of Giovani, pulling Rony to the left wing. Despite the change, Palmeiras started to find more difficulties in creating, abusing individuality to try to open the scoring.

At 20 minutes, Palmeiras began to find themselves in the game, with Raphael Veiga as the protagonist. The midfielder, called up for the Brazilian national team, risked a low shot from outside the area, but the goalkeeper caught it. Then, Veiga had a very clear chance facing the goal, but missed the target.

Palmeiras kept insisting in search of the goal, after all if São Bernardo won the victory over Água Santa, the alviverde team could lose the leadership of the tournament and, consequently, the advantage of sending the duel to the quarterfinals.



In the final stretch, Rony had not one, but two chances to put Palmeiras in the lead, but he hit the net from the outside at the first opportunity and, at the second, isolated after a good pass from Endrick.

With the result, Palmeiras now focuses on the quarterfinal dispute next weekend. Guarani, on the other hand, awaits the definition of the regulation of the Independence Trophy, former Interior Trophy.

DATASHEET

GUARANI 0 x 0 PALM TREES



GUARANI – Tony; Alvariño, Lucão, Alan Santos and Jamerson; Richard Ríos (Matheus Barbosa), Wenderson (Leandro Vilela), Giovanni Augusto and Bruninho (Isaque); Bruno José (Rafael) and Jenison (Nicolas Careca). Technician: Moses Moura.

PALMEIRAS – Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Mayke); Zé Rafael (Jailson), Gabriel Menino (Fabinho) and Raphael Veiga; Giovani (Endrick), Dudu (Bruno Tabata) and Rony. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

REFEREE – Thiago Luis Scarascati.

YELLOW CARDS – Bruno José (Guarani); Piquerez and Zé Rafael (Palmeiras).



PUBLIC – 12,503 people.

INCOME – BRL 355,140.00.

PLACE – Earring of Gold Stadium, in Campinas.



Estadão Content