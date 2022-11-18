PALY, a brand founded by former Fucking Awesome designer and Hollywood actor, recently released the brand new 2022 autumn and winter series. The brand initially revolved around the issue of Hollywood movies, and created a unique punk retro style of the brand through DIY remaking a series of retro hoodies, knitwear and distressed shirts. Elements such as hardcore, anarchism, subcultural style, and music have always been deeply rooted in the core of the brand, and they also try to explore the sensitivity of these issues through the lens of movies and Hollywood in this series. Among the items in this series based on the theme of “Hollywood is Hell”, you can see many items featuring prints featuring scribbled handwritten graffiti, as well as prints of footage inspired by movies. The graffiti hand-painted fonts are all from well-known actors and artists MM.

Each piece tells a unique story, reflecting the history and subculture of Los Angeles presented in a film through lines. The cultural references used include subcultural icons such as Larry Fortensky and Randy Starr, of course. There are also representatives of Hollywood classics such as James Dean, Jayne Mansfield and Don Simpson. In terms of fabric selection, all T-shirts are made of Japanese vintage textured jersey, and fleece and knitted sweaters are decorated with hand-numbered labels to reflect their limited production status. At present, all the single products have landed on the brand’s official website, and the overall price is between $75 and $990. If you are interested, you may wish to check them out.