PAM Club: let’s celebrate with Mask On

In Abidjan, the masked DJ tries to democratize electronic music, a genre that is too little represented in the country. A PAM Club as dancing as it is inspiring which imposes only one rule: excitement.

Behind his mask with various patterns, Mask On installs a barrier between the person and the artist, centralizing the attention on the music above all. Based in Abidjan, Emmanuel discovered electronic music – an under-represented genre in Côte d’Ivoire – during a workshop with Dom Peter in 2020. Like a mentor, the boss of the Blanc Manioc label put him on the path of DJing, a passion that will become preponderant in the aftermath of the pandemic. A lover of hip-hop, he combines this all-purpose genre with music that thrills clubs around the world, especially those from Africa: coupé coupé, bouyon, cruise, gqom, afro-house flirt with trance, techno and mainstream music. In search of the right balance between popular music and underground sound, he joined forces with DJs and graphic designers Seny.D and Lionnel de Souza, giving himself the mission of democratizing electronic music in the country. The adventure starts strong since the trio called Djaouli Ent. has already set up the concept of promising Bôrô de Djaouli evenings, in addition to having co-organized an evening with the Moonshine collective in the capital last March. Between two episodes of his monthly residency Djaouli’s Disturbance on Oroko radio, Mask On delivers a PAM Club of 45 titles, a festive hour that says a lot about the collective’s potential to set Abidjan and its surroundings ablaze.

Tracklist :

INTRO : Diddy Thank You

Bun Xapa, Artivdeep – Bapostola (Original Mix)

Djeff – God’s Of The Sand

Moonchild Sanelly – Jiva Juluka

Master KG – Black Drum

One Place – Holy Water

Que DJ – We Don’t Play The Same Gqom (Feat. General C’mamane)

Funknero You’ll Play – Escape Room

DJ Lag – Raptor

Omagoqa – Gqom In London

Dladla Msunqisi – What Is It

Pro-Tee – I Love You (Feat. Dj Zebra)

Afrokillerz – Online

Lilocox – Reason

Danifox – Long Way Talk (Reprise)

Negoo – Naruto Uzumaki

B I L L Y G – 60% G Y L L I B

DJ Bboy – Stamina

Tyson – More That Dance

JLZ & Lycox – Uh Uh Rocked

Zola – 7.65

Ekany – Clout (Ekany Baile Edit)

DJ Everton – The Old Center Is Over

Tam Sir – Tchoukoutaindé

Gafacci – Speed

La Dame – Mordido (Feat. Cyril Atef)

Alfredo Picante – Dating Cuia Bué

Milo & Fabio – Vanessa Remix (With Ghetto Boy, Zinga)

Carlos Monsta – Luanda

Mulatoh Prod – Wolosso A Ma Sauce

Mister Z – Ye Dance

DJ Cora – Sapa Beat

DJ Yk Mule – I Will Always Love You

DJ Yk Mule – 2 Some Cruise

Fox Barakissa – The Granny

Pikatchou Le Moine – The alphabet

Fior 2 Bior – O’cho

Dj Bilkouaye x Galanta – The Best Of Dj Bilkouaye

A$Ap Rocky & Skepta – Praise The Lord (Lazy Flow Bouyon Edit)

Djneptune973 – My Shit Get Back (Feat. Cookiee Kawaii)

Mask On x $ealmi Coller – Le Bouyon

Littleboy Lsbeats767 – Sya-Syb

Matyouz Tha Harajukunt – My Chatte (Boutcha Bwa Bouyon Remix)

Lunik – O Top

OUTRO : Shatta Wale Be Afraid (Skit)

Follow Mask On on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

