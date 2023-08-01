Home » PAM Club: let’s celebrate with Mask On
In Abidjan, the masked DJ tries to democratize electronic music, a genre that is too little represented in the country. A PAM Club as dancing as it is inspiring which imposes only one rule: excitement.

Behind his mask with various patterns, Mask On installs a barrier between the person and the artist, centralizing the attention on the music above all. Based in Abidjan, Emmanuel discovered electronic music – an under-represented genre in Côte d’Ivoire – during a workshop with Dom Peter in 2020. Like a mentor, the boss of the Blanc Manioc label put him on the path of DJing, a passion that will become preponderant in the aftermath of the pandemic. A lover of hip-hop, he combines this all-purpose genre with music that thrills clubs around the world, especially those from Africa: coupé coupé, bouyon, cruise, gqom, afro-house flirt with trance, techno and mainstream music. In search of the right balance between popular music and underground sound, he joined forces with DJs and graphic designers Seny.D and Lionnel de Souza, giving himself the mission of democratizing electronic music in the country. The adventure starts strong since the trio called Djaouli Ent. has already set up the concept of promising Bôrô de Djaouli evenings, in addition to having co-organized an evening with the Moonshine collective in the capital last March. Between two episodes of his monthly residency Djaouli’s Disturbance on Oroko radio, Mask On delivers a PAM Club of 45 titles, a festive hour that says a lot about the collective’s potential to set Abidjan and its surroundings ablaze.

Tracklist :

INTRO : Diddy Thank You
Bun Xapa, Artivdeep – Bapostola (Original Mix)
Djeff – God’s Of The Sand
Moonchild Sanelly – Jiva Juluka
Master KG – Black Drum
One Place – Holy Water
Que DJ – We Don’t Play The Same Gqom (Feat. General C’mamane)
Funknero You’ll Play – Escape Room
DJ Lag – Raptor
Omagoqa – Gqom In London
Dladla Msunqisi – What Is It
Pro-Tee – I Love You (Feat. Dj Zebra)
Afrokillerz – Online
Lilocox – Reason
Danifox – Long Way Talk (Reprise)
Negoo – Naruto Uzumaki
B I L L Y G – 60% G Y L L I B
DJ Bboy – Stamina
Tyson – More That Dance
JLZ & Lycox – Uh Uh Rocked
Zola – 7.65
Ekany – Clout (Ekany Baile Edit)
DJ Everton – The Old Center Is Over
Tam Sir – Tchoukoutaindé
Gafacci – Speed
La Dame – Mordido (Feat. Cyril Atef)
Alfredo Picante – Dating Cuia Bué
Milo & Fabio – Vanessa Remix (With Ghetto Boy, Zinga)
Carlos Monsta – Luanda
Mulatoh Prod – Wolosso A Ma Sauce
Mister Z – Ye Dance
DJ Cora – Sapa Beat
DJ Yk Mule – I Will Always Love You
DJ Yk Mule – 2 Some Cruise
Fox Barakissa – The Granny
Pikatchou Le Moine – The alphabet
Fior 2 Bior – O’cho
Dj Bilkouaye x Galanta – The Best Of Dj Bilkouaye
A$Ap Rocky & Skepta – Praise The Lord (Lazy Flow Bouyon Edit)
Djneptune973 – My Shit Get Back (Feat. Cookiee Kawaii)
Mask On x $ealmi Coller – Le Bouyon
Littleboy Lsbeats767 – Sya-Syb
Matyouz Tha Harajukunt – My Chatte (Boutcha Bwa Bouyon Remix)
Lunik – O Top
OUTRO : Shatta Wale Be Afraid (Skit)

Follow Mask On on Instagram.

