Active ambassador of the Parisian amapiano scene, Siba shares his favorites of the genre in a PAM Club rich in bass and emotions!

Born in South Africa, Simiso Sibanyoni started his DJ career playing afro-house and afro-tek. Based in France since 2015, it wasn’t until 2018 that the vibes of amiapano touched his heartstrings. An artistic transition then takes place and Siba becomes the legitimate receptacle of a genre very much at home in the process of spreading across the globe. His cultural background helping, Siba shares his natural inspiration and his understanding of the groove as a producer and DJ, illustrating himself alongside Kabza from Small or DJ Lag. Resident of Hotel Radio Paris, he contributes greatly to the rise of the genre in France by organizing impactful evenings with Amapiano France, the crew he co-founded. An authentic PAM Club which proves that the amapiano still has good years ahead of it.

Tracklist :

Major League DJz & Abidoza – Careless Whisper (feat. Jay Sax)
Kmat – Achu (feat. One Place)
Mr JazziQ – Crows (feat. Zan’Ten & Kyika)
Aymos – Life Style (feat. Mass Music)
Kmat & One Place – Jobe
Nicole Elocin, Bontle Smith & Nia Pearl – Mlanjeni (feat. Musa Keys & Mas Musiq)
PureVibe, Robot Boii & M.J – Ufunani (feat. DJ Mic Smith & Seven Step)
Mr JazziQ – I’ll Be There (feat. Zan’Ten, Phoenix & Kyaika)
Njelic & Thabza Tee – Down The Drain
Mr JazziQ & Justin99 – Jazzi Number 1 (feat. EeQue & Lemaza)
DJ Maphorisa & Visca – Ba Straata (feat. Stompiiey, ShaunMusiq, Ftears, adumane & 2woshort)
Myztro – Soba’bona Monday (feat. M.J)
Mellow & Sleazy & Justin99 – Chipi ke Chipi
Myztro, ShaunMusiq & Ftears – Press

Follow Siba on Instagram.

