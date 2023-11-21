PAM Club: under the ocean, with Avneesh

A figure of the Babani collective, Avneesh operates solo for a PAM Club with complex rhythms, a true summary of his main sources of inspiration at the moment.

The term “Babani” echoes the state of trance sought during a ceremony invoking the spirits of the ancestors. Common denominators of these multigenerational gatherings, the rhythms specific to the Indian Ocean resonate, aided by the ravane, this goatskin percussion instrument which has its roots in Mauritius. It was on this basis that Avneesh founded the eponymous collective, subsequently developing it into a label and sound system. Made up of musicians and producers from Mauritius and elsewhere, the musical group Babani Soundsystem mixes the traditional sounds of the Indian Ocean with electronic music, like their emblematic piece “Zistwar Fer Per”. Still with Mauritius as its epicenter, the label aims to transmit the cultural heritage of the Indian Ocean islands in various forms such as art, photography, stories of the past, and of course the restoration of the music. As such, the label makes the big gap between the past and the present, offering precious reissues of Lélou, Ti l’Afrique or Malaaz, while keeping an eye on the electronic avant-garde, with the Reunionese Insula, the Mauritian Kan or Dutch Jo Bissa. As a parent company of these different projects, Avneesh also leads the electrocaine collective -recently become ë- which promotes art and music through podcasts, events, sound and visual installations. Also a graphic designer and VJ, Avneesh puts on his DJ hat here to deliver an exclusive mix, a receptacle of rhythms from around the world.

“This mix reflects my current musical state of mind. I’m motivated by groove and rhythms. Since recently becoming involved with Babani, I have delved into 6/8 – ternary rhythms. Since then, I have been attracted to music of this style from all over the world. This mix represents that sound with music from various parts of the world, Peru, Portugal, Mexico, Morocco, Argentina and more. The interesting fact is that even though these places are far apart, the rhythms have a lot of similarities and dialogue with each other. It’s like a big global sound family. Of course, everything is embellished with some unpublished editions, future releases and nuggets that I discovered while digging and looking for inspiration for Babani Records and our group, Babani Soundsystem. »

Tracklist :

Howie Lee – Bird Island

Vitu Valera, Opoku, Sean Lewis, HNKT – MIAO

Loya – Kozé

Unreleased

Capiuz – Hand On Hand

GЯEG – Unreleased

DJ Doraemon – Skull [electrocaïne]

Woréka – Send me Off To Eat

Sonia Calico – Ready to Launch

KasbaH – Gaboussi

Ammar 808 feat. Belhassen Mihoub – Arbia

Raz & Afla – The Best of Raz & Afla

Ignacio La Conga – Abran Cancha

Unreleased

BoogzBrown – Unreleased

Alai K – Ishakua tabu

EL PLVYBXY – I breathe I spit

Unknown artist – That Ternary Housey Footwork Track

Unreleased

jaijiu x nafftero x fffffff – PA’CÁ

Dj Khalab – Father and Grandpa (Maloya Klub Edit)

Unreleased

GЯEG – Unreleased

Woréka – Unreleased

Mutable Mercury – Lost In Chaos

Babani Soundsystem – LÉLOU (Vitu Valera’s Remix)

