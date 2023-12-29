Home » PAM Club: Zhar presents Abarchan
In the east of France, Zhar shakes up Strasbourg with its fusion electronic DJ sets doped with North African percussion. Stopover at the PAM Club, with an uncompromising set.

Of Berber roots from the Moroccan Rif, Zhar is a committed Strasbourg DJ who stood out thanks to sharp, unconventional sets and a strong identity. Largely influenced by hip-hop and breakdance, she seeks the connection between the dancer and the music she plays, finding a point of balance between groove and experimentation. With a weakness for Amazigh percussion, she creates ambiances and well-felt fusions, which she regularly transcribes live in places like the Kalt Club, the Péniche Mécanique or the Kulture, two Strasbourg reference places for those who like to discover music electronics of today and tomorrow. As a nod to the Mashreq and the Maghreb, she displays this freedom of musical expression in her show Solar Eclipse, to be found on Radio Flouka every second Tuesday of the month. Today, she tells her story in music for PAM, with a powerful and flawless set, between techno, breakbeat and avant-garde Arabic music.

“I thought of this set as an ode to the resilience of African people and more generally of the MENA region (Middle-East & North Africa). Abarchan is my father’s name and means ‘black color’ in Berber. »

Tracklist :

Mafou – Eva
STATE OFFF – ZVRI’S VIBE (feat. ZVRI)
Zaatar – Abiad al Layali (part II)
Sama’ Abdulhadi & Wallaa Sbait – Well Fee
TSVI – Assam’s Children
Cup – Batian
Coco Em – Amsini Gong
Guedra Guedra – Aura
Hassan Abou Alam – Breathe
Bint il Sham – Ishtar
ZULI – Bussra
Arabian Panther – Gaza’s Tears
AnyoneID – Glass Perc (Tim Karbon Remix)
S DIAMAH – ISTIQLAL, Pt. 2
Zaid Kreshan – Shadeed

Follow Zhar on Instagram and Soundcloud

