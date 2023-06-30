Pamela Sosa, after the crossover with Aníbal Lotocki: “I loved being able to face him”

After her live encounter with Aníbal Lotocki, her ex-partner, actress Pamela Sosa returned to Telenoche’s apartment and once again sank the doctor identified as primarily responsible for the deterioration in Silvina Luna’s health.

In dialogue with Nelson Castro and Dominique Metzger, Sosa said that she did not want to cross paths with Lotocki, and that in fact she had not heard the doctor’s previous intervention on Wednesday night, when she was scheduled to go on the air after the interview with her ex.

“I did not hear him in the entire note, I had my earpiece on my side, but just when they tell me ‘you are going to come on the air’ I put it on and I hear him say that my complaint was false,” said the former vedete.

“I already said ‘wow, I can’t believe I said no, please confront me, I want to ask him, I mean, imagine that I have so much to tell him,'” he said later. “Since 2014, I never spoke to him again. We saw each other at the trial but we did not have this feedback, I say personal, and there is so much anger that each of us has to want to express ourselves, ”she considered.

“It healed me a lot to be able to face him because I didn’t go to any television program and I haven’t talked about it for a long time and Silvina, the truth, was always there fighting, Gabriela Trenchi too, and I felt like I couldn’t,” Sosa said.

“He never used perspex, ever. Let’s see, the reality here is that the only methacryl distributor in Argentina declared, and this was very important in the trial, that they had not sold Lotocki methacryl for many years, ”he later recounted.

In that sense, he implied that none of Lotocki’s patients were aware of this at the time of the operation with the doctor. “None of us knew. Actually, we go to the doctor and we trust as it happens with a surgeon, as it happens with a pediatrician, as it happens with any doctor in this life, “said the actress.

“I saw that he had some bags with dust that I did not know what they were. What he does is that the polymer, this powder, has to be mixed with some liquid so that it can enter the body, ”Sosa later commented.

“He told me that he was putting methacryl on me,” Lotocki’s ex-partner clarified, who also said that he did not have any signed consent and that the surgeon “does not have medical ethics.”

What Pamela Sosa said to Partners of the show

At the end of the interview, a cell phone from Socios del espectaculo also spoke with the Uruguayan.

“Now I am a little happier seeing Silvina’s situation, that she is better,” she said first. “I know that she is going out because she is a person who has a lot of strength,” she added.

In addition, Sosa said that some time before he could not face the cameras to talk about this topic. “This process of being able to face it cost me,” Sosa said. “Honestly I couldn’t, they didn’t give me the body, they didn’t give me the emotions to control myself. And now yes, I feel good to go out and talk after a lot of psychological and spiritual work, ”she assured.

“I loved being able to face him on a show and ask him why he put me up there. He was totally baffled, he even wanted to leave the studio due to the discomfort of the situation, ”added the ex-vedete.

“I never thought that I could talk to him again and face him in this way without fear,” said the actress, who also commented that she had to take charge of this situation. “He didn’t have to do so many things to me. It’s a bit what Silvina also talks about: we didn’t love each other, we looked horrible in the mirror, self-esteem on the ground, ”she defined.

