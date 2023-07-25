PAMI free hearing aids: how to process them

The social work of retirees and pensioners, AMONGoffers a Care Program for People with Hearing Loss.

In addition, with its “Freedom to Choose” policy, interested persons can choose the specialist in otolaryngology and the hearing center to perform them.

This speeds up times so you can get free hearing aids faster.

Currently, they are 120 hearing centers that are part of the list of providers. All these are part of the circuit for the diagnosis, request and delivery of the devices.

What hearing aids does PAMI cover?

People who want to participate in this program can access Hearing aids prescribed by specialists. They can be for one or both ears.

In addition, in order to anticipate possible printing defects, mold change is allowed within 3 months from delivery.

Included in this service is the Equipment warranty for 1 year. And also a calibration at the first month and at 6 and 12 months.

Step by step: how to access free hearing aids

Retirees and pensioners with hearing loss affiliated with PAMI who want to access this program must follow the steps that are mentioned next:

Paso 1: ask your GP for a referral to otolaryngologist. The order placed must specify that a hearing problem is identified.

Paso 2: enter the PAMI primer to choose the specialist in otorhinolaryngology and request diagnostic studies. You can access through this route: pami.org.ar/cartilla

Paso 3: ask the otolaryngologist to prepare the electronic medical order to make headphones.

Paso 4: choose hearing center to make the hearing aids in the new primer. It can be consulted from the PAMI application or on the web.

