By 2023, Pampa Energía is preparing a investment and gas production plan that will be a record for the company and will have as a special seasoning the start of production of the first wells in Vaca Muerta. To achieve your goals, the firm depends on the commissioning of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline and the company authorities trust that it will be ready according to the schedule.

“Everyone is working to meet the schedule and have the pipeline ready by the end of June. That is so far, I hope nothing unexpected happens. But so far, what we hear is that the pipe could be ready on time.”, said the CEO of the firm, Gustavo Mariani, in the presentation of results.

The construction company of the Pampa group, Sacde, is one of the companies that was awarded for the work of the gas pipeline to Vaca Muerta. Mariani’s words clear up a bit of uncertainty about the progress of the million-dollar project and they emphasize that the margin of error is practically nil.

investment and production

For 2023 The company plans to invest about 490 million dollarsexclusively in the hydrocarbon exploration and production (E&P) segment. This is an increase of almost 52% compared to the 323 million dollars that they disbursed last year.

He currentlyThe company produces about 9.5 million cubic meters of gas per day (MMm3/d), most of its production wells tight. For next winter they will reach a maximum production of 15.7 MMm3/d.

To specify the investment and production plan, the firm depends exclusively on the inauguration of the gas pipeline. Even its production expectation for this summer was to produce over 10 million cubic meters, something that was limited by the lack of transportation infrastructure from Vaca Muerta.

“Due to the lack of transportation, we believe that we will maintain this production until the end of the second quarter of the year.. For the third, when the pipe is operational, we expect to increase to almost 16 million cubic meters per day,” explained Mariani.

He ramp up aggressive gas productions projected by the company to comply with the commitments assumed in the Gas Plan will be hand in hand with their wells in Vaca Muerta.

The Pampa manager also specified that for the fourth quarter of the year they estimate that their gas sales will be in the range of 12 to 14 MMm3/d, which anticipates greater production for the summer of 2024 and, therefore, more exports.

gas exports

In August 2022, Pampa obtained a firm permit to export gas to Chile, for a maximum of 1.5 MMm3/d between October 2022 and April 2023. Last month it was authorized to send another 1.31 MMm3/d to Chile between May and June of this year. In addition to this, the company also exports in spot conditions when authorized.

“Something that happened this summer and will also be seen in the winter, is that the production of the Neuquén Basin exceeded the transport capacity. It is even likely that it will happen when the pipe is running, with which, as a country, we could continue exporting gas to Chile throughout the winter,” explained Mariani.

