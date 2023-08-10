Home » Pampita and Benjamín Vicuña met again at an event, after the failure at the Martín Fierro
Pampita and Benjamín Vicuña met again at an event, after the failure at the Martín Fierro

Pampita and Benjamín Vicuña met again at an event, after the failure at the Martín Fierro

pampita y Benjamín Vicuña met again at a public event on Wednesday night after the mentioned awards Martin Iron 2023.

The actor and model, mother of his children, attended the inauguration of a brand in the Paseo Alcorta Shopping Mall. Although both were present, in They never crossed paths despite the fact that Bautista, the eldest of his children, was with Benjamin instead..

The thing is while Carolina entered down the escalator, her ex and the teenager left the scene since they had been the first to arrive.

It should be remembered that Benjamin Vicuna y pampita attended the same event one more timeafter the failure that the actor had at the awards ceremony Martin Fierro.


