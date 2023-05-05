Pampita’s heartbreaking story about the time she visited Blanca’s grave for the first time

Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain opened her heart in Blanca, the girl who wanted to flythe book by Benjamín Vicuña, about his first visit to the grave of his daughter Blanca, who died in 2012 at the age of six.

In the book, the Chilean actor recounts the sadness and pain he felt after the death of his daughter and describes what the mourning process has been like for him and the model. On her first visit to Blanca’s grave, Pampita felt immense sadness and could not help but cry when she remembered her little girl.

“I don’t know how I’ll get out of bed tomorrow, nor do I know how I did it this week, how I talk to people and how I take care of Beltrán. Photos of her kill me, but I also love them. The ones I have on my phone I look at all the time…she was so big and beautiful. The last time she did not stop admiring that beauty that she was becoming. I told him so much on the trip to Mexico! And also in the clinic the first days”, Ardohain began.

“My beautiful Blanca, your drawing comes to mind, flying with wings and hearts that illuminate. What did you want to say? Did you know that you would leave? How did I not know! I would have kissed you and held you in my arms without letting go, defying even God if necessary. I read her name written over and over again: Blanca Vicuña Ardohain. It took me a while to react and start crying, but when I started it was like exploding from the inside, “said the driver in one of the passages.

The model also shared that even though a decade has passed since the loss of her daughter, she still feels the pain and sadness of that moment. “There is not a day that she does not feel desperate for me. The tears don’t end and neither do the moans of pain. It is as if time had stopped and my body moved, but my soul was stuck at the bottom of a blind well, ”she said, according to what Rodrigo Lussich read in show partners.

