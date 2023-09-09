Panama to Escalate Deportation of Migrants Crossing Darién Jungle

Panama to Intensify Deportation of Migrants Crossing Through Darien Jungle

The government of Panama has announced its plans to ramp up the deportation of migrants who enter the country irregularly through the treacherous Darien jungle on the border with Colombia. The move aims to curb the wave of migration towards the United States.

Samira Gozaine, the director of the National Immigration System, stated during a press conference that they will be increasing actions to gradually and progressively boost deportations and expulsions within their capabilities and budget.

The 266-km long Darien jungle with an area of 575,000 hectares has become a critical pathway for migrants attempting to reach the United States from South America via Central America and Mexico. Despite warnings from the United States that irregular entry into Panama would not be permitted, over 352,000 people have crossed the Darien this year alone.

To address this issue, the Panamanian government is preparing aircraft and charter flight contracts for the deportation of migrants. The number of migrants passing through Darien this year has already surpassed last year’s figure by over 100,000, reaching a staggering 248,000 people. Over the past week, an average of more than 2,600 migrants have been arriving in Panama daily from Colombia.

Gozaine acknowledged that mass deportations would be challenging due to limited resources and stated that priority would be given to individuals with criminal records. Almost half of the migrants passing through Darien are Venezuelans, although Ecuadorians, Haitians, and Colombians are also prominent. There has been a growing number of Chinese and African migrants, particularly from Cameroon.

Despite the dangers posed by wild animals, rushing rivers, and criminal gangs, migrants continue to brave the jungle. This situation has compelled the Panamanian government to establish shelters across the country with the support of international organizations. The migration crisis has cost Panama over $70 million thus far, as they have received more than 730,000 people since 2021.

The Panamanian government plans to enhance security measures in border towns and reduce the permit to stay in the country from 90 to 15 days for certain migrants. Since April of this year, the National Border Service has rescued over 576 migrants from the clutches of organized crime and human trafficking networks in the Darien region.

Panama has criticized other South American countries, particularly Colombia, for what it perceives as a lack of cooperation in containing the migrant flow. The Minister of Security, Juan Manuel Pino, expressed concerns about the overwhelming number of people and accused some countries of not giving this issue the necessary attention. To address the migration crisis, the Panamanian president, Laurentino Cortizo, is set to meet with his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this month.

Panama remains committed to defending its borders and taking the necessary actions to address the migration issue. The government aims to enforce stricter control measures along riversides in the Pacific and Caribbean regions while restricting the use of paths commonly used by migrants at border limits.

As the migration issue takes center stage, Panama will continue to push for cooperation and support from neighboring countries and international organizations to better manage this overwhelming challenge.