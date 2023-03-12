ROME – Over forty years of success, almost eight million units sold, European leader of city-cars and best-selling car in Italy. All this, and much more, is the Fiat Panda, the iconic car designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and celebrated by Fiat’s top management with a docufilm dedicated to the creators of this model: the workers of the Giambattista Vico plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, where the Panda is produced. The name of the work, “Pandelleria”, is significant, which, as the title suggests, was filmed in Pantelleria, the Sicilian island famous for two factors: its marvelous natural beauty and the place with the highest density of pandas in the world .



The first series of the Panda in Pantelleria

“After 43 years, the Fiat Panda is the leading city-car in Europe and the best-selling vehicle in Italy, where it holds a brilliant 8% share of the overall market, contributing significantly to Stellantis’ performance in the country – underlined Olivier Francois , ceo Fiat and Stellantis global cmo – To celebrate this authentic symbol of Made in Italy manufacturing and to thank the workers of the incredible production site in Pomigliano d’Arco, we have created the documentary film “Pandelleria”. A complete preview has been shared with all the workers in gratitude: they have put an incredible amount of passion and professionalism into their work to ensure that Panda’s success will never end. In fact, the Panda represents the Italian car and will continue to do so in the coming years”.



The Fiat Panda second series

The 30-minute film shows 14 inhabitants of Pantelleria, who talk about their love for the three generations of Pandas (also hybrid from 2020). Witnessing this passion are the stories of a spiritual guide, a beekeeper, a farmer, a mechanic, a priest, a musician and so on, all sharing a love for the island and for the Fiat Panda, which helps them in their daily activities thanks to its proverbial flexibility. The documentary film was conceived by the Publicis Groupe agencies, Leo Burnett and Publicis Sapient, and produced by Twister Film under the direction of documentary filmmaker Giovanni Troilo to which is added, exclusively for the Italian market, the collaboration with the content creator Gabriele Vagnato, who created some social “pills” to enrich the stories narrated in the documentary.