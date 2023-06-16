Panel: Fair pay in art and culture – where do we stand? An interim report. – mica

On June 22, 2023, the Austrian Cultural Council invites you to a panel on the topic “Fair Pay in Art and Culture – Where do we stand? An interim balance.” in the depot in Vienna.

Fair and reasonable pay for everyone in the arts and culture is not just a year-long demand. At least the claim to enable fair payment in publicly funded art and cultural projects is now largely a political consensus. Implementation processes are in progress, the first successes are being recorded and new challenges are being overcome. The IG KiKK recently carried out extensive research and in a concluding report presented an up-to-date overview of the Austrian developments regarding fair pay in art and culture – and derived recommendations from it.

So where do the federal government, the individual federal states and the cities stand in the implementation of fair pay? What further steps are to be taken? What is the situation for cultural initiatives and for individual artists in the various fields? Where is the problem in practice? And what does it take for fair pay processes to actually and sustainably contribute to improving the work and income situation for everyone in art and culture?

The Austrian Cultural Council invites you to an evening with highlights of the current state of affairs, updates from current work processes and a detailed opportunity to ask questions.

Three inputs form the prelude: Elena Stoisser (IG KiKK) will provide examples of good practice and recommendations derived from them from the IG KiKK present the study carried out on the current fair pay developments. Eva-Maria Bauer (Austrian Music Council) into the topic. Thomas Randisek (Umbrella association of Salzburg cultural sites) gives an insight into the fair pay process in Salzburg, where after a first step for cultural initiatives (since 2021), the implementation of fair pay for self-employed artists is now on the agenda.

Discussion event with:

Elena Stoisser (IG KiKK)

Eva Maria Bauer (Austrian Music Council)

Thomas Randisek (Umbrella association of Salzburg cultural sites)

and numerous others who have participated and are participating in the work processes.

Moderation: Yvonne Gimpel (Austrian Cultural Council | IG Culture Austria)

Afterwards audience discussion, exchange and conclusion at the bar.

Panel: Fair Pay in Art and Culture

Where are we standing? An interim report.

Thursday, June 22, 2023, 7 p.m

Depot, Breite Gasse 3, 1070 Vienna

and in the live stream

An event organized by the Austrian Cultural Council