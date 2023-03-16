Home Entertainment Panerai becomes the official timekeeper of the Salone del Mobile
The times and events of the 61st edition of the Salone del Mobile in Milan (from 18 to 23 April) will be marked by Panerai, the event’s official timekeeper. For the Italian brand it is a first in this role, but not a debut at the Milan Design Week. In 2017, in fact, he brought to the Fuorisalone Slice of Time, an installation created with the designer Oki Sato (aka Nendo), and exhibited at Palazzo Visconti and in 2018 Candela, a work seen at the Triennale created with Felix de Pass (designer), Michael Montgomery (graphic designer) and Ian McIntyre (ceramicist). At the upcoming event, Panerai will show its collections (Luminor and Luminor Due, Radiomir and Submersible) and visuals dedicated to the sea and ketch owned by Eilean, in an 80 m2 pop-up store with lounge bar in Corso Italia in Milan Rho Fiera , set up with materials that recall their own boutiques. Like the one in via Montenapoleone 1 in Milan, which will host other initiatives in those days.

