Panerai Collaborates with Di Lieba to Present the Luminor Due Pastello Series of Light-Colored Watches

Panerai, the renowned high-end sports watch brand known for its Swiss watchmaking skills and Italian design, has teamed up with global brand spokesperson Di Lieba to introduce the Luminor Due Pastello series of light-colored watches just in time for Chinese Valentine’s Day. These watches aim to expand the imagination of life and present the free color of love.

The Luminor Due Pastello series features a range of light-colored dials that gradually change and spread freely as the watch’s hands circulate, symbolizing the awakening energy of love and embracing colorful moments. In a new advertising campaign, Di Lieba elegantly showcases three models from this collection, embodying Panerai’s unique design aesthetics and brand style.

The watches in the Luminor Due Pastello series are presented in a 38mm stainless steel case with a metal bracelet inspired by Panerai’s iconic patented crown and bridge protection device. They are available in three different dial colors: fog pink, light green, and light blue, each embodying modern vitality and design.

For the fog pink variant (PAM01319), the dial presents a gradient matte pink color, creating a versatile and charming style that exudes romance. The light green variant (PAM01311) features a light green gradient dial design, complemented by white Super-LumiNova® luminous material, which glows green in the dark. This watch emulates individual style and vitality. Lastly, the light blue variant (PAM01309) boasts a gradient light blue dial, demonstrating the brand’s iconic aesthetic style with a thinner, lighter, and smoother design.

To further evoke the essence of love, Panerai sets the backdrop for each watch variant. The pink sand beaches of Sardinia, Italy, capture the romantic spirit, where couples can stroll alongside one another, witnessing the brocade-like sunset outlined by distant clouds and the gentle waves kissing the shore.

Grape vines in a southern Italian winery offer a second setting, where one can sit under the vines during midsummer, savoring the sweet white sparkling wine. The sparkling bubbles mimic the joy that cannot be hidden in the lover’s world, allowing couples to experience the vitality of love.

Lastly, the long blue coastline represents the endless sky and sea embracing each other. This backdrop signifies the deep yearning for nature and the vast freedom of love as one walks towards the sea, with clear skies stretching limitlessly.

As the Qixi Festival approaches, Panerai’s new Luminor Due Pastello watches provide a colorful way to express different attitudes towards love and allow love to burst into various free colors. With their elegant design and symbolic colors, these watches serve as a perfect gift for loved ones on this special occasion.

