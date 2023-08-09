Home » Panerai Collaborates with Di Lieba to Present the Luminor Due Pastello Series of Light-Colored Watches
Entertainment

Panerai Collaborates with Di Lieba to Present the Luminor Due Pastello Series of Light-Colored Watches

by admin
Panerai Collaborates with Di Lieba to Present the Luminor Due Pastello Series of Light-Colored Watches

&nbspPanerai, the renowned high-end sports watch brand known for its Swiss watchmaking skills and Italian design, has teamed up with global brand spokesperson Di Lieba to introduce the Luminor Due Pastello series of light-colored watches just in time for Chinese Valentine’s Day. These watches aim to expand the imagination of life and present the free color of love.

The Luminor Due Pastello series features a range of light-colored dials that gradually change and spread freely as the watch’s hands circulate, symbolizing the awakening energy of love and embracing colorful moments. In a new advertising campaign, Di Lieba elegantly showcases three models from this collection, embodying Panerai’s unique design aesthetics and brand style.

The watches in the Luminor Due Pastello series are presented in a 38mm stainless steel case with a metal bracelet inspired by Panerai’s iconic patented crown and bridge protection device. They are available in three different dial colors: fog pink, light green, and light blue, each embodying modern vitality and design.

For the fog pink variant (PAM01319), the dial presents a gradient matte pink color, creating a versatile and charming style that exudes romance. The light green variant (PAM01311) features a light green gradient dial design, complemented by white Super-LumiNova® luminous material, which glows green in the dark. This watch emulates individual style and vitality. Lastly, the light blue variant (PAM01309) boasts a gradient light blue dial, demonstrating the brand’s iconic aesthetic style with a thinner, lighter, and smoother design.

To further evoke the essence of love, Panerai sets the backdrop for each watch variant. The pink sand beaches of Sardinia, Italy, capture the romantic spirit, where couples can stroll alongside one another, witnessing the brocade-like sunset outlined by distant clouds and the gentle waves kissing the shore.

See also  The "Mighetto Foundation" keeps Federico's dream alive: a new call for proposals supports the projects of young creatives abroad

Grape vines in a southern Italian winery offer a second setting, where one can sit under the vines during midsummer, savoring the sweet white sparkling wine. The sparkling bubbles mimic the joy that cannot be hidden in the lover’s world, allowing couples to experience the vitality of love.

Lastly, the long blue coastline represents the endless sky and sea embracing each other. This backdrop signifies the deep yearning for nature and the vast freedom of love as one walks towards the sea, with clear skies stretching limitlessly.

As the Qixi Festival approaches, Panerai’s new Luminor Due Pastello watches provide a colorful way to express different attitudes towards love and allow love to burst into various free colors. With their elegant design and symbolic colors, these watches serve as a perfect gift for loved ones on this special occasion.

You may also like

ANSES payment schedule: who charges today

Daily Horoscope: Emotional Instabilities and Irritability Await as...

The new lake in Patagonia that arose as...

PUMA and NANAMICA Collaborate Once Again for a...

The spicy tweets between Argentinos and Fluminense after...

Monday Sleeping Club Expands to Guangzhou with Pop-Up...

Myriam Bregman: “Grabois is a pasta digestive”

A Creative Journey: Fashion Designer Jerry Chu’s Path...

Mid-August, state museums and archaeological parks will remain...

march to Legislature and Government House

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy