With a view to making the relationship with the end customer ever closer, in 2019 Panerai introduced the concept of exclusive experiences, to be offered and brought to life, to buyers of a series of very limited edition watches linked to partnerships.

Like the one with the Divers and Raiders Command (Comsubin) of the Italian Navy, in whose base in Le Grazie (in the province of La Spezia) this initiative debuted three years ago. Back to life last week, after the two-year stop due to the pandemic, with three days spent together with the Special Forces of the Marina San Marco Brigade in Brindisi on the occasion of the launch of the Submersible Forze Speciali Experience Edition model, made by Paneria in 50 copies .

“It is not a simple watch, but a tool with different functions designed to serve our modern heroes by land, sea or air,” explained Jean-Marc Pontroué, CEO of Panerai. This model has a 47 mm diameter blackened DLC titanium case, water resistant to 300 meters, and a rotating titanium bezel with a military green ceramic ring. The dial is black with small seconds and chronograph indicators, with a target-like design, positioned at 3 and 9 o’clock. The movement is an in-house automatic caliber with flyback and countdown chronograph functions. The rubber strap is decorated with a typically military camouflage pattern. «With the Experience edition we wanted to offer our 50 customers something that goes beyond the simple purchase of a watch, allowing them to experiment with our DNA and test their model in the most extreme conditions. We enjoyed two days of real training with them with the Marina San Marco Brigade », the CEO said.

In addition, together with this model, Panerai also presented the Submersible Forze Speciali version of which, starting from 2022, 300 units will be produced per year. In this case the technical characteristics are in fact the same as the watch linked to the experience, but the colors chosen for some parts change, such as, for example, the bezel ring, which is blue.