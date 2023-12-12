Pantone announces the color of the year 2024: meet Peach Fuzz

Much has been speculated about the color of the year 2024 and Pantone and it was revealed on the morning of this Thursday, December 7th. The chosen one is Peach Fuzz, a soft, velvety peach shade that, according to the brand, enriches the mind, body and soul.

“In searching for a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a radiant color with warmth and modern elegance. A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly unites the young with the timeless,” explains Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

For Pantone, Peach Fuzz conveys a message of compassion (Pantone/Disclosure)

“We wanted to turn to a color that could focus on the importance of community and coming together with others.” Pantone

The behavioral study carried out by Pantone points out that in moments of turbulence, the need for affection, empathy and compassion becomes increasingly trendy, as does the imagination of a more peaceful future.

“With this in mind, we wanted to turn to a color that could focus on the importance of community and coming together with others. The color we selected needed to express our desire to want to be close to those we love and the joy we feel when we allow ourselves to get in tune with who we are and just savor a moment of silence and solitude”, describes the brand’s official website.

The introduction of Peach Fuzz into the interiors of homes is seen as creating a welcoming environment that creates security (Pantone/Disclosure)

For Pantone, the Peach Fuzz awakens the sensation of a warm, welcoming hug and conveys a message of compassion and empathy. It also helps to calibrate priorities, such as health and well-being, both mental and physical, and the appreciation of what is special – the warmth and comfort of spending time with friends and family, or simply taking a moment for yourself.

In the application, the brand points out that the peach tone instinctively awakens the desire to reach out and touch. “Conveying a message of touch that shines through in velvety, quilted and furry textures that are luxuriously soothing and soft to the touch. It is an engaging color that awakens our senses to the comforting presence of touch and the cocoon”, points out Eiseman.

PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is Pantone’s 2024 color of the year (Pantone/Disclosure)

The introduction of Peach Fuzz into decoration It is seen as creating a welcoming environment that creates security. Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024 is understood as a tool that offers a feeling of gentle warmth and can appear on a wall or act as an accent within a pattern.

