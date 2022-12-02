Home Entertainment Pantone has chosen the color of 2023: it is the crimson red “Viva Magenta”
Pantone has chosen the color of 2023: it is the crimson red “Viva Magenta”

Pantone has chosen the color of 2022. It is called “Viva Magenta” and in the company’s classification, which defined it as a “shaded crimson red that presents a balance between hot and cold”, it has the code 18-1750.

Pantone explains that Viva Magenta is an “unconventional color for unconventional times”: “assertive, but not aggressive”, according to the company, “projects dynamism” and its “exuberance” promotes joy and optimism.

Last year it had chosen “Very Peri” as its color for 2022, a blue shade infused with red-purple which according to the company showed “a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit”.

