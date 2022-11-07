(introduction)

The wind wrinkled the hustle and bustle of the city

what the heart wants, so walk in the past

on the road to dream

Fear not, let the country reeds take you running

Forget those last resorts, too late

Please let the wind take you home

(text)

PAN’TTERFLY2023 spring and summer series is inspired by the intangible and tangible interlacing of nature and wind. If only one word can be used to extract the attitude of contemporary life, it is “freedom”. Looking for the aftertaste of the nature of the hometown in the consciousness of the blurred boundary, chasing for freedom and love, and looking for the ideal projection of oneself.

On November 4, 2022, in Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park, Ningbo City, PAN’TTERFLY 2023SS “Wind on the way home” brand outdoor show was staged in the name of chasing the wind.

–

This brand release show was launched in the form of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the brand. It opened up a world of interweaving of nature and humanity. It perfectly integrated fashion, reeds and models. Between the conflict of colors and the harmony of space, it showed a unique style. aesthetic attitude. The theme of “wind” is carried through from beginning to end, flowing freely and excitingly in the whole space, and vividly showing the memories and dynamism of women’s hearts.

“Wind on the way home” roams and transforms in the aftertaste of childhood

Being in the PAN’TTERFLY 2023SS spring and summer release site is like watching the rhythm of a girl’s growth, listening to her rhythm and inner feelings.

–

–

–

The reality is sometimes clear and sometimes blurred, but her calmness and joy have never changed. Drawing on the energy of wind and freedom from her journey home, she laughed, shouted, and chatted, transforming into a one-of-a-kind her. The fruit and vegetable firework elements that can be seen everywhere on the clothing have not only deepened the recognition of PAN’TTERFLY this season, but also a tangible stay of the wind chaser on every “her” life.

This spring and summer release belongs to countless such “shes”. This is her flashback, her childhood, her journey.

Wind · Homecoming

The starting point of the journey is the deepest part of the reeds. PAN’TTERFLY takes us under the nature, like lying in a youthful and sweet embrace.

–

The refraction and diffusion of models under the embrace of nature become their own attributes and emotions, and they travel through the show field of real and illusory emotions. The jumping color collision has formed a distinctive fashion. Through visual language, we can explore the in-depth exploration of fuzzy boundaries and fashion.

At this moment, wait for the wind to come, it is better to follow the wind…

About the PAN’TTERFLY brand

PAN’TTERFLY is one of the fast-growing women’s clothing designer brands in the new generation. PAN’TTERFLY takes “freedom and independence without cowardice, modern elegance and charm” as the brand meaning, interpreting the fashion point of view and the sense of modern modernity in the West. . The designer draws his own unique insights from years of design experience and overseas study background, and conveys the style and experience of dressing through his own brand. In 2012, Shanghai fashion designer Pan Rong named after his family’s surname “PAN” and his favorite and most representative butterfly, and founded the PAN’TTERFLY brand. In the industry you love, make a world of your own.