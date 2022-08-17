Listen to the audio version of the article

In the Sala del Toro Farnese of the National Archaeological Museum of Naples directed by Paolo Giulierini, the photographic exhibition is set up which traces in 51 shots divided by thematic areas (ideally the sections of the film) “It was the hand of God”, the most personal film by Paolo Sorrentino. The images are by Gianni Fiorito for years, the director’s still photographer, and it is edited by Maria Savarese who thoroughly knows the souls of Fiorito and Sorrentino having already organized an exhibition on The Young Pope.

Set of the TV series “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino. Photo by Gianni Fiorito

The curator’s words: “I go back to the story of Paolo Sorrentino’s cinema, through the photographs of Gianni Fiorito. This time the emotion is even greater for two reasons: first of all it is a strongly autobiographical and intimate film and then because the photographs have been set up around some works of ancient art among the most beautiful and important in the world “o. It was not easy to approach such a delicate issue in such an imposing context in a discreet and non-invasive way.

The theme

This time the task is very delicate due to the nature of the subject dealt with; represent in shots the loss of Sorrentino’s innocence which takes place in a clear and dramatic way catapulting him ferociously from childhood to adulthood. The story is mediated by the lens of football identified at the same time as a sacred and pagan rite, with Maradona as the Oracle, while the game is the very parable of life that underlies the perseverance among the cardinal virtues. And then there is the city: like a Sibyl, Naples is willing to reveal everything to you if you know how to listen to it. In Sorrentino’s gaze the Neapolitan metropolis becomes meaning and signifier, it does not act as a background but offers the same narrative material shaped by the Sea and Vesuvius. Gianni Fiorito, approaches to tell the film “experiences” with the same accurate methodology dedicated to the profession of photojournalist. He changes the subject represented but the skin is always the same. As often happens with many artists, Fiorito’s path begins with social photography, producing for the most prestigious newspapers ranging from the earthquake of 80, to organized crime in the south, to the dark years of terrorism and ends at the Diaz school with dramatic events. of the G8 in Genoa.

MANN, National Archaeological Museum of Naples, “God’s hand was”, images from the set, photos by Gianni Fiorito, edited by Maria Savarese, until 5 September 2022