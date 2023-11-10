Home » Paquita la del Barrio Hospitalized for Delicate Surgery: Manager Provides Update on Health Condition
Entertainment

Paquita la del Barrio Hospitalized for Delicate Surgery: Manager Provides Update on Health Condition

by admin
Paquita la del Barrio Hospitalized for Delicate Surgery: Manager Provides Update on Health Condition

Paquita of the neighborhood set off alarms among her fans this Thursday, November 9, after it was revealed that she was emergency hospitalized. Her representative, Paco Torres, was in charge of giving details about the health condition of the singer when revealing the delicate surgery to which she will undergo and for which she will pause her presentations to recover.

Paquita from the neighborhood is hospitalized

The health of the veracruz singer keeps fans on alert, as during 2023 she has canceled some of her concerts due to problems related to her delicate condition. Added to this is that she used a wheelchair and a sofa on stage to avoid extra fatigue that could harm her.

This time it was announced that she was hospitalized for surgery that she postponed so she could appear at the Tlaxcala Fair and replace Ana Bárbara. Through a statement shared on social networks, they thanked them for their support and pointed out that there is “no cause for concern.”

Delicate surgery for Paquita la del Barrio

In an interview for the “First hand” program with journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Paquita la del Barrio’s manager denied that the singer entered a hospital in Xalapa unconscious. He added that in addition to the surgery they will also conduct a routine “medical checkup” with the intention of monitoring her health.

“It was a procedure that did not turn out well, they did a corneal transplant and now they have to do something they call ‘scraping’, a scratch on her eyes. It’s not serious, but it is somewhat uncomfortable,” explained Paco Torres. He added that this date was chosen in advance because the interpreter of “Three times deceived” has a break of several weeks before his next presentation at the “Bésame Mucho” Festival in Los Angeles, California, which will favor her recovery.

You may also like

“Second Hand Masterpiece”: A Satirical Triumph in Beijing-Style...

SHINING – Shining

Latin Beauty Queens Shine in Tribute to Their...

“Art Zone”: Xiao Ke Theater to Launch Non-Immersive...

Autarkh – Emergent

Taylor Swift’s First Performance in Buenos Aires Coincides...

“The awakening of fashion”: clothes, dreams and technology...

Verizon to Offer Advertising Version of Netflix and...

Sherpa – Land of Corals – Album Review

Tragic Death of Brazilian Singer Darlyn Morais at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy