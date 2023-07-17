Paradise Garden Festival powered by 100% renewable energy – mica

Vienna (OTS) – Austria’s first CO2-neutral music festival is starting its second round from August 4th to 6th in front of Schloss Prugg an der Leitha and is further expanding its sustainability concept.

Big news at Austria’s most sustainable music festival: The electronic music festival paradise garden is the first major event of its kind this year, which will supply the entire core area of ​​the festival with 100% renewable energy from locally generated wind and solar energy. With this groundbreaking measure, the festival underlines its efforts to promote sustainability and environmental protection in the domestic festival and event industry. The power supply for the entire three days will be provided in cooperation with the Bruck energy park at the Leitha directly via the local power grid. This eco-friendly choice has an impressive impact: a whopping 12,500 kg of CO2 emissions and the consumption of 5,000 liters of diesel fuel are avoided.

Paradise Garden Festival founders Elise Accarain and Felix Mayr-Melnhof (c) Cornelius Klimt.jpg

paradise garden Since it was founded last year, it has made it its task to keep the ecological footprint as small as possible and would like to actively support the sustainable organization of major events in Austria with the ongoing publication of the CO2 balance. The award of the “CO2-neutral seal” confirms the way to the event’s goal of becoming the greenest music festival in Austria. „Our greatest success in terms of reducing our CO2 footprint is our close cooperation with the ÖBB as a Green Mobility Partner, with whom we are once again offering free night trains from Bruck an der Leitha to Vienna this year”, says organizer and co-founder Felix Mayr-Melnhof. „According to recent studies, 80% of the CO2 emissions from major events are caused by the travel of the audience. Because last year almost two-thirds of our visitors used the train for their arrival and departure, we were able to reduce this proportion by more than half, i.e. to around 30%, which is a fantastic result for our carbon footprint ”adds Mayr-Melnhof.

Michael Hannesschläger, Managing Director of Energiepark Bruck/Leitha, emphasises: “We produce clean, green and CO2-free electricity not far from here. On the one hand with one of our wind farms around the corner from the festival site and on the other with our agri-photovoltaic system Sonnenfeld – both are only a few kilometers as the crow flies from the festival site. As an energy park, we are very happy to support a festival like Paradise Garden, which is so sustainable and CO2-neutral. Because sustainability and regionality are also extremely important to us!”

The commitment to sustainability is part of a larger initiative by the organizers to improve the festival’s eco-friendly practices. Last year this was already proven by the ban on single-use plastic throughout the festival site, the introduction of reusable cups and a well thought-out waste management plan. This year the organizers want to go one step further and, above all, tackle the problem of the energy supply at the festival site in a sustainable manner.

“We have been working towards the goal of using only green electricity since we set out to become Austria’s most sustainable music festival a year ago and we are very pleased that we can implement this for the first time this year. Phasing out fossil fuels and replacing them with renewable energy at the festival site is just one of the many steps we have taken and will no doubt pave the way for reducing the environmental impact of many other major festivals.”according to the organizer.

The most sustainable festival in Austria wants to keep its ecological footprint as small as possible (c) Annika Wallis.jpg

In addition, is paradise garden also the first cashless festival in Austria with an open payment system. Together with Mastercard in co-operation with Global Payments puts paradise garden Like last year, we are already opting for cashless payment and not only do without any cash, but also with cashless wristbands. The visitors of the festival can thus pay conveniently at all bars and snack stands with their ATM or credit card as well as with their smartphone – i.e. “open-loop” cashless. With Mastercard and Global Payments as a partner, the makers of paradise garden on a lot of know-how and many years of experience in the implementation of cashless major events: Mastercard has already equipped events such as the Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel with a cashless area and entire football stadiums with “open-loop” cashless and has proven that cashless payment is popular with a wide audience.

In addition, is paradise garden also the first cashless festival in Austria with an open payment system. Together with Mastercard in co-operation with Global Payments puts paradise garden Like last year, we are already opting for cashless payment and not only do without any cash, but also with cashless wristbands. Festival visitors can thus conveniently pay at all bars and snack stands with their debit card or credit card, as well as with their smartphone – i.e. “open-loop” cashless. With Mastercard and Global Payments as a partner, the makers of paradise garden on a lot of know-how and many years of experience in the implementation of cashless major events: Mastercard has already equipped events such as the Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel with a cashless area and entire football stadiums permanently with “open-loop” cashless and has proven that cashless payment is popular with a wide audience.

Paradise Garden Festival 2023

4., 5. & 6. August 2023

Prugg Castle, Bruck an der Leitha, Lower Austria

++++

Links:

paradise garden

Garden of Paradise (Facebook)

Paradise Garden (Instagram)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

