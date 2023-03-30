Paraguay is facing the largest epidemic of chikungunya, a viral disease transmitted through mosquito bites, and one of the largest recorded in South America, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement on Wednesday, citing US specialists who They are in the South American country analyzing the situation.

“In Paraguay we are seeing a pattern similar to those seen in other chikungunya outbreaks,” explained specialists from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Experts have reported that this virus appeared for the first time in America in 2013, and from that year on it caused outbreaks in many countries, including Paraguay, and its most common symptoms are fever and joint pain, but sometimes it can reach cause severe disease and affect the brain, heart, liver and other parts of the body.

For this reason, they have reported that the population should avoid mosquito bites and have advised wearing light clothing with long sleeves and pants, applying repellent and creating mosquito-free environments by installing metal mesh on doors and windows and using mosquito nets when you are resting or sleeping

The experts have wanted to highlight “the great work that is being done in Paraguay”, mainly informing the population about the disease and how to protect themselves.

