And 28-year-old found dead this Sunday in the Parana Riverat the height of the town of San Nicolás, after having disappeared 17 days ago near the Entre Ríos city of Victoria.

The only clue investigators had to his whereabouts was his autowhich was abandoned in the Rosario-Victoria bridge.

the body of Alexis Olivera was identified by his own relatives, who were worried about him, since the March 7, he sent a message to his ex-partner and mother of his son as if it were a farewell.

Posteriorly, He turned off his cell phone, took his car and left., without giving any information about what he would do. His loved ones were notified by the woman and began to look for him in those places where they thought they could find him. Since they did not find his whereabouts, they filed the complaint.

Police officers went after him, in a land operation that lasted more than 48 hours. Although they leaned on the security and traffic cameras, they could not find it.

The car, the clue to find the body of Alexis Olivera in the Paraná River

It was March 10 when they found his car, which was parked on the Rosario-Victoria bridge. That generated a shift in the investigation and the main hypothesis became that he would have committed suicide.

The Entre Ríos Naval Prefecture began searching for him along the river for several days until they observed a corpse in the Paraná River, near the Buenos Aires city of San Nicolás.

The body was in a private morgue, because the public sector had no place.

Although it was closed for the weekend, relatives managed to get it to open its doors and recognized that it was Alexis.

The first data from the investigation show that its body would have no signs of violence. Meanwhile, the result of the autopsy was awaited to determine the reason for his death.

