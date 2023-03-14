A rarely seen event made an impression on doctors due to a case of “Fetus-in-fetu” or “parasitic twin” in the head of a one year old girl. The minor’s parents observed that she had an enlarged head and motor difficulties, when doing studies, they discovered that had a fetus in the head and the doctors managed remove it.

The removed fetus had developed upper limbs, bones, and even nails. For doctors, according to the British portal Daily Mailthis shows that the fetus – it was about four inches long – continued to grow in the baby’s head for months.

The parents observed that their daughter had the enlarged head (hydrocephalus) and motor problems, so they took her to the specialists, who after the scan were stunned with what they discovered. According to the CT scans, the fetus was pressed against the girl’s brainfor what generated these motor problems.

Apparently, according to specialists’ estimates, the fetus managed to survive so long since they both shared a blood supply. The case was published in the Neurology journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

At the moment there was no definition if the one-year-old girl will have sequelae in the future.

Only 18 cases worldwide of “Fetus-in-fetu” in the skull

So far only documented 18 cases worldwide of “Fetus-in-fetu” inside the skull. This medical term defines cases in which twins are fused in the womb and one physically develops inside the other.

In total, about 200 cases were recorded in history, but only 18 were inside the head. However, there was also “parasite twins” in other strange places like the pelvis, mouth, intestines and even in the scrotum.

Although specialists are not entirely clear why this anomaly occurs, it is estimated that the problem is generated at the moment the ovum divides, which generates identical twins, so an incomplete separation could cause this anomaly. Other theories suggest that a late cell division could generate this situation.

As was the recent case, the fetus can continue to develop for weeks and even months, forming organs, bones, and limbs.

The other cases of “Parasite Twins”

Thailand, 2017: Inside the skull of an unborn girl, they found three fetuses, all with “multiple well-developed organs,” as well as a nervous, digestive, and respiratory system. They were connected to her twin through the umbilical cord.

China, 2015: in another of the strangest cases, they found a fetus in the scrotum of a 20-day-old baby. They found out when the scrotum began to swell. Studies showed a “well-defined…mass” that had bones and buds. Even limbs. In this case, the fetus was surgically removed and the baby quickly made a full recovery.

What is Fetus in fetu

This rare case occurs when a malformed fetus is locked in the body of its twin. It can affect both sexes, but it only occurs in one in 500,000 births, they estimate.

Although it is generally detected in childhood, the Daily Mail reported that there were cases in which the fetus was detected when the person carrying it was already an adult.

In the few records so far, it is observed that in general there are between one and three fetuses. However, a case in India in October 2007 set the record with eight fetuses inside a minor.

