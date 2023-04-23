Parasocial friendships | Profile

For many years I have had a portrait of Asia Argento as my notebook desktop background. She doesn’t smile, she just plays with her tongue, it’s enough for her to show off her perfect face. I don’t know how many in the world will have the same wallpaper. My mother, who in the last moments saw me writing next to her, was convinced that Asia was my girlfriend. She died thinking that this beautiful girl with black hair was the woman with whom her son went to sleep every night. It seems to me that the thing made her happy, that’s why I never told her the truth.

For a long time, Asia Argento was, and still is, the last face I see before I go to sleep. Now I know, from a note by Arthur C. Brooks in The Atlantic, that what I have with her is a “parasocial” bond, that is, the very common tendency to create and cultivate in one’s mind a relationship with someone who is not really we know of, or even does not exist. It can be innocuous, like mine, or it can turn into a true fictitious love, what scientists call “fictofilia”, which can become stronger than a real bond and, therefore, is no longer harmless.

In many cases, parasocial relationships can persist over time and represent a challenge for ties in real life. If the parasocial ties are too strong, as in my case, you should even consider a parasocial break. And contrary to what one might believe, parasocial breakups are almost as painful, if not more, than real breakups. For example, there were times when I had to fake a breakup with Asia Argento, and I say fake because we kept seeing each other on the sly. They were absolutely chaste encounters and they did not last very long, but in any case they were the sign that this break had not taken place and our bond remained firm, well tied.

The term “parasocial interaction” was introduced in the 1950s by sociologists Donald Horton and Richard Wohl. It was the dawn of television and viewers began to feel new things with those actors who appeared in their own homes. Some came to develop very intimate relationships with them. Today, when so many celebrities are at our disposal in countless ways and at all times, the thing should change names, but apparently no one wanted to take that job. Today, creating parasocial ties is easier. And they give a lot of money. Many celebrities sell personal parasocial interactions. For example, through sites like Cameo, if someone wants a celebrity to send them a happy birthday, they can do it. Paying $2,500. But it is not a service provided by Asia Argento.

Despite the dangers, there is no evidence that parasocial ties get past the surface level. I never mistakenly called a girlfriend Asia. Those things don’t happen. And if they accidentally go a bit further, I doubt the consequences will be serious. Undoubtedly there is a danger, and it is when a fan loses contact with reality and starts stalking a star. What is there is the illusion of having a real bond, or even, in the most serious cases, the illusion of being able to take it further. But that already enters the field of mental insanity. My experience could not be more wholesome and harmless.

It is true that frequenting parasocial relationships too intensely can lead to the subject having problems relating to those around him, which can inevitably lead to unsatisfactory relationships and unhappiness. But those who, like me, have Asia Argento as a prasocial friendship, shouldn’t be worried about it. Because Asia would never let anything bad happen to me.