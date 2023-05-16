Parental leave: they will advance a law to grant more days to registered workers

In a climate of great expectation, the Chamber of Deputies took the first step to advance in the expansion of maternity and paternity leave. The ruling party decided to concentrate its efforts on granting more days to registered workers, and to later address the situation of monotributistas and self-employed workers, as well as the situation of community caregivers.

The “Caring for Equality” project, presented last year by the Executive Branch, proposed an ambitious comprehensive care system. However, the Frente de Todos decided to go step by step and start with the modifications to the Labor Contract Law (LCT) instead of promoting an “omnibus law” that could end up failing.

That was the strategy outlined by the ruling party in a plenary session of the Labor Legislation and Women and Diversity commissions, where some of the 52 projects presented were exposed and the first coincidences between the blocks were seen, although no date has yet been set for the signing of the opinion.

“We have different universes and we have decided to start with one of them: address projects that refer to licenses, which touch existing regulations, such as the Labor Contract Law, the Family Allowances Law, Law 24,249 (Integrated Retirement and Pension System ) and other special laws such as that of Private House Workers”, explained the president of Labor Legislation, Vanesa Siley (Frente de Todos).

According to official calculations, 5,000,000 people who are under this regime would benefit. “This transcends us partisan. We agree that the Labor Contract Law, in terms of licenses, as it is, is discriminatory. Let’s move forward on that consensus”, encouraged the camporista Marisa Uceda.

For now, it is not planned to convene businessmen or other stakeholders. For the ruling party, that discussion was already overcome in a series of forums held by the Ministry of Women and Diversity in different parts of the country.

“Many collective labor agreements far exceed the number of days of leave in the Labor Contract Law. Not that this will come as a surprise to the business world. In many places the LCT licenses have already been exceeded”, argued Siley, a judicial unionist, in dialogue with the accredited press.

The Executive Power project increases the license from 90 to 126 days for mothers immediately; and for parents, it starts from 15 days (today there are only two) until it reaches 90 in a period of eight years. The costs will be absorbed by social security.

At that point, Silvia Lospennato (PRO) asked that the Budget and Finance Committee also participate in the debate, and announced that she will ask the Congressional Budget Office (OPC) for an estimate of the fiscal cost to verify that “it is not an impact unapproachable”. “There are going to have to be allaying some fears around this issue,” she said.

In the debate, different proposals arose in light of the personal experience of the deputies (mostly women). For example, the radical Karina Banfi, mother of adopted children, emphasized the need to create adoption licenses (also proposed by the Executive) that are comparable to biological motherhood.

In the same sense, Camila Crescimbeni (PRO), who last year lost one of her twins after giving birth, asked to extend the days due to perinatal death in order to mourn. She also proposed that the mother can take up to 15 days before delivery (and not a month) because “most women choose to take as many days after birth.”

Another novel proposal was that of Mónica Fein, from the Socialist Party: her project establishes 110 days for pregnant women and 15 for non-pregnant women, plus 40 days to be taken by one of the parents (but at least half of that leave must be be enjoyed by the non-pregnant, to further promote parental co-responsibility).

In Together for Change there were those who raised alarms about the time of the debate. “The background of this discussion is that around 40% of the economically active population is in the informal sector,” said Fabio Quetglas (UCR). “We are in an economic and social context from which we cannot be absent,” agreed Soledad Carrizo, from the same block.

