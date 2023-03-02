The parents of School 168, located between Tucumán and Misiones streets in Roca, are very concerned because they found a large number of bats in the building. Besides, Today the students started classes with broken bathroom backpacks, classrooms without lighting, missing tables and chairs, among other shortcomings.

Monica, one of the moms involved, explained that Since last year they have been making numerous claims, but so far they have had no answers or solutions. “Our interventions in terms of administrative procedures that we can do in this regard have already been exhausted,” he said, adding that those who should intervene have not done so.

Today, when classes began, students and parents found several bats in the establishment, to the point that they institution staff had to remove them with a broom.

Another of the mothers considered that The situation is “extremely urgent, because they are not the optimal hygiene conditions for children to attend school”.

In addition, the school has major structural damage: bathrooms with broken backpacks that cannot drain water (there are only 4 working toilets for the whole school), the patio has raised tiles, classrooms without lighting, a lack of tables and chairs, a library with broken walls and ceilings, as well as electrical problems, even the presence of batswhich are found throughout the school.

Because the parents have not had accurate answers about the situation, tomorrow a group of mothers will meet in front of the Education Council to claim and find a solution.



