With high adhesion, This Thursday is taking place the second day of the stoppage of activities of the Unter teachers’ union. In this context, RÍO NEGRO took to the streets to ask the community what they think about the established measures of force in the last union congress held in Sierra Grande.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Viviana has a daughter in school and assured that “The claim is fine, it hurts that the children are harmed” and added that the government should give an increase to teachers who come with a historical claim. “Since I know, teachers ask for living wages,” he said.

«All the state companies have to stop, health, security, education. It’s a disaster, inflation is winning over salaries. Stopping is the only way to put pressure on the government,” said Victor Hugo, a neighbor.

María, an inhabitant of Roca, recounted that «supports the teacher strike because I have been trained by them and it is true that they are charging a pittance»counted.

“I don’t know if any politician can live with a teacher’s salary or if they tried to live with a salary like that so that they are not giving solutions.” Maria, neighbor of Roca

Finally, Mirta, owner of a kiosk located on Calle San Juan, expressed her disagreement with the measures of force.

«I have a girl who is finishing this year and she is going to be very lazy in terms of the contents she has to know to enter the university»indicated and added that the problem that teachers have is everyone.

“They should not take the boys hostage, they should review the measures so that they do not affect the boys. It is good that they claim now that there is a change of government ». Mirta, Roca newsstand

Rock Activities

The general secretary of Unter Silvana Inostroza confirmed to Río Negro that This Thursday the strike continues in the establishments of the province and that only on Monday will they define if they abide by or not the mandatory reconciliation.

Within the framework of the second day of protest, this morning, members of the Unter Section of General Roca gathered on Tucumán street in front of the School Council and mobilized towards Route 22.

As the protesters had anticipated, they were located on Calle San Juan and Ruta 22 where they will carry out a pamphleteering.



