This morningfathers and mothers of the Special School No. 1 and the Labor School No. 2 in the company of Unter leaders marched to the School Council to raise a note. The protest was held within the framework of the claim for the lack of school transportation for students with disabilities. In addition, they demanded more spaces in the establishments and the start-up of the dining rooms.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Isaura, a mother from Special School No. 1, commented to this outlet that On Tuesday, the director called the parents to inform them of the lack of school transportation and a dining room.. “Every time he calls the School Council, nobody gives him an answer,” she said, adding that once as parents they were aware of the situation, they organized to complain.

“We are going to march for the rights of our children because they are not alone. The government and council have little empathy. They need containment so that in the future they can develop on their own. Hopefully we have the support of the community, “she said.

In the note, the parents give 48 hours so that they can attend to the claims. Otherwise, they ensured that “They will go out every day until their children’s rights are respected.”

The dining room hasn’t been working since the first day of school either. According to the school director, “there are no dry foods, no vegetables, no meat. Nor do they tell you when there will be »told.

The situation regarding the lack of school transportation is the same in Labor School No. 2. Nadia is a teacher at that institution and told RÍO NEGRO daily that “they have four preceptories that cover the four cardinal points of Roca because we bring together children with disabilities from the entire city.”

“It is essential to have this resource. We have children who use wheelchairs and it is impossible for them to be able to use urban transport“, explained the teacher, adding that the problem is exacerbated because they have low-income families and cannot guarantee access to education.

According to the teacher, they met with the Unter union to discuss this problem. “Also today They are going to present themselves with the families to be able to accompany this because we are also with our claims as teachers and this is part.

For a school to have school transportation, a company must be submitted to bid. According to Nadia, “the bidding is low and annual.” “What they offer is not convenient for the offerors to accept it. According to what they told us, they owe the previous carrier 5 months, which is why they did not renew the contract,” he said.

This morning parents and some teachers marched towards the School Council and in this regard, they assured that “The idea is to have a response from the council, otherwise they will file an appeal for protection.”

A building with a lack of capacity

In the absence of school transport in the Labor School No. 2 is added the lack of space in the establishment to contain the students. “The school handed it over to us after the winter break last year. The conditions are acceptable but the spaces are too small for us, “said the teacher.

At the moment, the weather conditions favor the dining room in the schoolyard but once the temperatures drop they must do so in the institution. “Afterwards, the moment of sharing will be lost because when it starts to get cold, everyone will have to have breakfast in their classroom,” he concluded.



