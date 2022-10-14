Pininfarina shines at the Paris Motor Show. The Parisian event will see the VinFast brand present its complete range of electric vehicles, including the two SUVs VF 8 and VF 9 designed by Pininfarina, while the new Namx brand will introduce Huv, an innovative hydrogen SUV partially powered by removable capsules that are always edited. of the Turin factory. “In Paris we will have the opportunity to once again demonstrate our commitment to a better world through sustainable and socially responsible products made for our customers – explained Silvio Angori, CEO of Pininfarina – Our mission is to dress every new one with beauty. technology and make the experience of mobility increasingly attentive to human needs “. Namx will unveil the prototype of its Huv, the world‘s first car partially powered by a patented removable tank system that promises to make hydrogen available for large-scale private vehicles. Designed in collaboration with Pininfarina, it is an SUV powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and equipped with a fixed tank and six removable capsules, for a declared range of 800 kilometers. The Huv is part of a large industrial and technological project that the co-founders of Namx, Faouzi Annajah and Thomas de Lussac, intend to develop by bringing together the major players in the sector, using the best existing technologies and creating the still missing solutions.



Namx

In designing the Huv together, Pininfarina and Namx have redefined an entirely new creative approach to create a “next generation” car, a futuristic fusion of bold volumes, strong personality design and a retro touch around the headlights. The spotlight is then on VinFast’s popular electric SUVs, VF 8 and VF 9, the result of the collaboration between the Vietnamese company and Pininfarina. The modern design language adopted proposes the typical curves of sports cars, the tapered lines typical of executive sedans, the height and sharpness of the profiles, usual for SUVs, to offer a unique and distinctive personality. The interiors of the two models offer a particularly refined premium aesthetic level, enriched by the integration of cutting-edge technologies to guarantee a technologically advanced and relaxing environment at the same time. The seats have been made with intuitive heating and ventilation controls, and on the VF 9 Plus version there are several massage functions. Both are equipped with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen in the center console to contain the number of physical buttons and thus simplify the interface. The head-up display, on the other hand, projects essential vehicle information onto the windscreen so that the driver can keep his gaze focused on the road. (Maurilio Rigo)