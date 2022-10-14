Home Entertainment Paris auto show 2022: dates, times and tickets
Entertainment

Paris auto show 2022: dates, times and tickets

by admin
Paris auto show 2022: dates, times and tickets

Pininfarina shines at the Paris Motor Show. The Parisian event will see the VinFast brand present its complete range of electric vehicles, including the two SUVs VF 8 and VF 9 designed by Pininfarina, while the new Namx brand will introduce Huv, an innovative hydrogen SUV partially powered by removable capsules that are always edited. of the Turin factory. “In Paris we will have the opportunity to once again demonstrate our commitment to a better world through sustainable and socially responsible products made for our customers – explained Silvio Angori, CEO of Pininfarina – Our mission is to dress every new one with beauty. technology and make the experience of mobility increasingly attentive to human needs “. Namx will unveil the prototype of its Huv, the world‘s first car partially powered by a patented removable tank system that promises to make hydrogen available for large-scale private vehicles. Designed in collaboration with Pininfarina, it is an SUV powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and equipped with a fixed tank and six removable capsules, for a declared range of 800 kilometers. The Huv is part of a large industrial and technological project that the co-founders of Namx, Faouzi Annajah and Thomas de Lussac, intend to develop by bringing together the major players in the sector, using the best existing technologies and creating the still missing solutions.

Namx

In designing the Huv together, Pininfarina and Namx have redefined an entirely new creative approach to create a “next generation” car, a futuristic fusion of bold volumes, strong personality design and a retro touch around the headlights. The spotlight is then on VinFast’s popular electric SUVs, VF 8 and VF 9, the result of the collaboration between the Vietnamese company and Pininfarina. The modern design language adopted proposes the typical curves of sports cars, the tapered lines typical of executive sedans, the height and sharpness of the profiles, usual for SUVs, to offer a unique and distinctive personality. The interiors of the two models offer a particularly refined premium aesthetic level, enriched by the integration of cutting-edge technologies to guarantee a technologically advanced and relaxing environment at the same time. The seats have been made with intuitive heating and ventilation controls, and on the VF 9 Plus version there are several massage functions. Both are equipped with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen in the center console to contain the number of physical buttons and thus simplify the interface. The head-up display, on the other hand, projects essential vehicle information onto the windscreen so that the driver can keep his gaze focused on the road. (Maurilio Rigo)

VF9 and VF8

VF9 and VF8

See also  Documentary "Discovery Atlas" Documentary Material 1080P Download_Life_Company_Album

You may also like

Li Kangsheng produced and starred in the gangster...

Avita 011 STUDIO limited time exhibition airborne magic...

The 5th “Shi Nai’an Literary Award” announced: “Echo”...

There are some surprises in this “comedy contest”

He Luoluo’s photo of holding an umbrella in...

Li Kangsheng produced and starred in the gangster...

“The good stars”, a film that knows how...

Liu Sola’s Monkey King: Fighting without question

You raise me young, I raise you old

Ma Su: Life is like a practice. Only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy