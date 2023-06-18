Paris, Claude Lelouch and Valerie Perrin married: the director and the writer have said yes

All or almost all of the world of French culture had made an appointment yesterday afternoon at the town hall in the 18th arrondissement of Paris. And they, beaming, appeared a quarter of an hour late, but already together. And they received a standing ovation from friends and admirers.

On Saturday June 17, Claude Lelouch, 85, married Valérie Perrin, author of «Changing the water for flowers» and «Three» to name just a few of her most popular books, 56, at the town hall in the 18th arrondissement of Paris . He wore a black dress, she a sublime white dress. Before the start of the official ceremony, Valérie Perrin had asked the violinist Anne Gravoin to play a medley of the most beautiful music by Francis Lai. Then Eric Lejoindre, the mayor, recalled the couple’s attachment to Montmartre, Claude and Valérie who live under the Moulin de la Galette.

Valérie Perrin and her partner Claude Lelouch met in 2006 when she, enchanted by his film work, decided to write him a letter to congratulate. Perrin herself says their meeting was a fun fact, almost fictional. On receiving a letter so full of admiration, Claude Lelouch replied surprised and full of gratitude. Thus was born a relationship, which later became love, which will lead Valérie Perrin to work in cinema. First as a still photographer, then as co-screenwriter, the author will collaborate alongside her partner in her last four films. For her, Lelouch will leave the Italian Alessandra Maritines after sixteen years of marriage and a daughter together.

Life together

Once their relationship began, Valérie Perrin chose to abandon what up to that moment had been an ordinary life as a provincial mother to devote herself to her new love and work at 360 degrees, moving with Claude to her home in Paris overlooking Montmartre. Their days unfold in a peaceful creative routine. A creative routine made of rituals. She writes on the same armchair in front of the terrace, while Claude goes from sofa to sofa, changing position trying to keep up with her thousand ideas.

The couple’s work

Valérie Perrin and Claude Lelouch often worked together writing the screenplays for his works. The films that have seen them collaborate are «The best years», «Everyone has his life», «Un + une e Bastard» and «We love you», Lelouch’s last four films.

Valerie Perrin

Born in Remiremont, France in 1967, Valérie Perrin is a writer, film photographer and screenwriter. Perrin’s film career began in 2006 working first as a still photographer, then as a co-writer on her partner’s films. Her great success, however, comes when she begins to devote herself to writing together with the novels “The notebook of lost love”, “Changing the water for the flowers” and “Three”.

Claude Lelouch

Claude Barruck Joseph Lelouch was born in Paris on October 30, 1937 and is a French director, screenwriter and film producer. For the first few years he directed and produced several short films and music videos, in 1976 he caused discussion for the short film C’était un rendezvous, in which he shows eight minutes of reckless driving through the center of Paris from the pilot’s perspective. The film disappeared from distribution for several years and the director was summoned for explanations to the “Prefecture de Police” in Paris, without consequences.