Original Title: Paris Fashion Week: Liu Wen, Guo Xiaoting, Dreamy Same Frame, He Chaolian, Sexy Zhang Tianai, Cool and Sassy, ​​Joey Yung, Elegant

The Milan Fashion Week has just ended, and the Paris Fashion Week is coming one after another. Domestic entertainment stars once again ushered in a wave of bright moments.

The international supermodel Liu Wen and the talented actor Guo Xiaoting are dreamily in the same frame. Looking at the photo of the two of them together, it feels like an adult bringing a child to play!

There is also a photo of the gambling king’s daughter He Chaolian with actors Xu Lu and Zhang Tianai in the same frame, which is very eye-catching!

The three beauties sat together and chatted very hotly! They are all in black, one is cooler than the other, and the other is more beautiful than the other.

In the just-concluded Paris shows, the performances of domestic entertainment actresses are still eye-catching. The editor selected a few of them to see who is in the best condition. He Chaolian The gambling king's daughter He Chaolian wore a black dress with a deep V waist and a black dress with a charming feeling. The large blank space on the chest showed her proud career line and exquisite and beautiful collarbone. The two scorpiontail braids on the forehead are alluring and provocative. Joey Yung An off-white jacket with pure white shorts is so fresh and elegant, and the sweet smile is full of the taste of spring sunshine. Charlene Choi A denim suit is so aura, and the whole body windbreaker is full of design. The super long windbreaker is paired with wide-leg pants, and the cool "Sa" is on the line. Taking photos with other foreign friends is not lost at all. The photo with Liu Tao looks very sweet and gentle against Liu Tao's strong feminine aura. Xu Lu A white camisole with black wide-leg pants is pure and lustful. Then put on a black coat and become cool and sassy Yujie in seconds. Fiona Sit The shawl with long curly hair is gentle and charming, and the tube top skirt is full of styles, charming and seductive. Zhang Tianai A pure black vacuum suit with patent leather boots looks cool! Sister Zhang Tianai is online. My sister's aura is 1.8 meters, which is too cool! Guo Xiaoting Although petite and exquisite, she is still very elegant. On the streets of Paris at night, her black hair and long straight hair are so charming.

