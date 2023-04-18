Paris Hilton gives private insights into married life

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at the Pre-Grammy Gala in February 2023

From BZ/dpa

US reality star Paris Hilton (42) and her husband Carter Reum (42) talked about the many intimate moments in their everyday life.

“People don’t realize how much we cuddle and kiss,” Reum said on Hilton’s This is Paris podcast. “And a bubble bath every night!” Hilton added. #

They would dance together while cooking, Reum explained. The two recently welcomed a son together, Phoenix.

In her recently published autobiography, the ex-it girl also writes about difficult and sad phases. For example, about the painful earlier decision to abort a child.

“When I realized I was pregnant, it was like waking up on the ledge in front of a fortieth floor window. I was scared and heartbroken,” Hilton writes in her new book Paris. Hilton then decided to have an abortion in her early 20s.