Paris Hilton Opens Up About Her Motherhood Journey, Admits Fear of Changing Diapers

Paris Hilton Admits To Avoiding Changing Diapers for Son Phoenix in Reality Show Confession

Almost a year ago, the glamorous Paris Hilton immersed herself in a completely new challenge for her and her well-known lifestyle: motherhood. In the most recent episode of her reality show “Paris in Love,” the millionaire heiress Hilton confessed that she was still learning the ins and outs of being a mother with an atypical vulnerability in her, including the task of changing diapers. A common and simple task, but one that costs a lot.

In an intimate and familiar moment, the fashion and business mogul, who has two children with her husband Carter Reum, admitted to having avoided changing her son Phoenix’s diaper during the first month of the baby’s life, who was born in January this year. Paris posed the question to her sister Nicky Hilton: “Should she learn to change his diaper?” Speaking to the newborn about her, she expressed, “I said I wouldn’t do it on my birthday, but I will do it for you.”

Candidly, the 42-year-old new mother opened up about her insecurities and vulnerabilities in front of the cameras of her latest reality show. “Okay, I’m scared,” she confessed honestly as she prepared to change her little one for the first time on the changing table. Despite her initial fear, Paris was willing to assume all the responsibilities that her motherhood entailed, emphasizing her commitment to do “whatever it takes for Phoenix.”

That moment then became a tender learning opportunity for the businesswoman when she received a lesson from her younger sister, Nicky Hilton. Despite their age difference, Nicky, who has three children, offered step-by-step guidance on how to adjust the diaper without tightening too much and verify that the front and back parts are positioned properly.

Nicky also gave some maternal wisdom to her older sister, emphasizing that being a mother also means taking on the less glamorous tasks, and that Paris needs to make peace with that. “Motherhood, you have to get your hands a little dirty,” she emphasized in a confession during the episode.

Less than a year after the birth of her firstborn, Phoenix, the millionaire socialite announced that she and her husband Carter Reum have expanded their family by welcoming their second daughter London this November 23. “Grateful for my girl,” were the words that accompanied the tender photograph.

Paris and Carter, the happy couple, chose the path of surrogacy to bring their son and daughter into the world, a decision that was not made lightly. During the premiere of the new season of “Paris in Love,” the DJ revealed the raw reasons behind this choice, citing her public life as a determining factor that led the couple to look for a surrogate mother.

Her decision responds to the New Yorker’s desire to avoid the traumas related to her unfortunate experience at the Provo Canyon boarding school in Utah, where she suffered sexual abuse at the age of 16. “But I want a family so much, it’s just the physical part of doing it. “I’m so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me the most in the world,” she revealed to Glamor UK magazine.

